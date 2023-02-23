As construction on the new St. Peter Fire Station has passed the halfway mark, the St. Peter City Council took their first tour of the facility to see how the building process has progressed.

Entryway

This is the entryway visitors see when they first step inside the St. Peter fire station. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Jeremy Hatlevig

Jeremy Hatlevig, of Robert W. Carlstrom Company, shares a map of the fire hall layout during a tour for St. Peter councilors and officials of the in-development space. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Tour

Chad Amundson served as one of three tour guides leading groups of city councilors and officials on a tour of the in progress fire station in St. Peter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Training room

City Administrator Todd Prafke gathers tour attendees in the training room of the fire hall. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kitchen area

This triangular room will serve as the kitchen for the new fire station. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Conference room

Site Superintendent Chad Amundson showcases the conference room during a tour of the in-development fire station with St. Peter city councilors and officials. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Decontamination room

The pipes in this room will be hooked up to water utilities to decontaminate firefighters’ gear and equipment. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Locker room

Chad Amundson stands with city staff and councilors in what will become the St. Peter fire station locker rooms. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com0
Apparatus Bay

The first of two apparatus bays under construction. Over the next four to six weeks, crews intend to pour concrete flooring. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Staging area

Chad Amundson showcases the staging area between the administrative offices and the apparatus bay. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

