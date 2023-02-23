As construction on the new St. Peter Fire Station has passed the halfway mark, the St. Peter City Council took their first tour of the facility to see how the building process has progressed.
After taking a bus down to the corner of Sunrise Drive and Broadway Avenue on Tuesday evening, the city councilors lined up at the front door of the fire hall and were greeted to a metallic jungle inside.
With just bare metal frames dividing the interior and sheetrock walls yet to be put in, the tour was a rare opportunity to get an unobstructed view of the expansive building. At 23,000 square feet, the facility is nearly three times the size of the current fire hall.
The visitors traveled down a narrow entryway bordered by steel columns before turning right to what will become the fire hall training room, a site which will house both physical and digital equipment to train firefighters in-person and virtually.
There, Jeremy Hatlevig, vice president of operations for Mankato contractor Robert W. Carlstrom Company, and Site Superintendent Chad Amundson met with the City Council to discuss progress so far.
“I truly think this station, it will rival Mankato,” said Amundson. “It’s a good looking fire station and this town is on the growth.”
The construction team was optimistic that the building could be ready for move-in by the end of June. Hatlevig described a loose timetable with plans to begin sheetrocking in March, performing the building finishes in April and installing accessories and casework through May and June.
City Administrator Todd Prafke added that the finishing date still isn’t solid at this point. Unexpected issues and delays, like the blizzard striking St. Peter this week, can effect the deadline.
“We try to not be too exact because there’s still a little bit of space in the project and in the world today you don’t know what might not be delivered for six weeks,” said Prafke. “We’re trying to provide for some space.”
“This has been a fairly tough winter, so we’ve burned up a lot of the float we had in our schedule,” Hatlevig added.
The main area of the building surrounding the vestibule is the furthest along in construction with concrete flooring, installation embedded in the outermost walls and a functional electric and lighting system.
The aforementioned training room is the single largest room in this area, with space for about 24 desks and 48 seats for use in training and education. Two rooms for dedicated storage run adjacent to the training room, and a triangular kitchen area is planned directly across from it.
To the left of the vestibule is a circular hallway, which runs around the mens and womens restrooms, as well a single stall bathroom and a family room located in the center. This central area also houses the fire hall’s IT room, which will be able to connect to the city server.
A series of offices form the outer rooms alongside the hallway. This includes a conference room, fire chief’s office, open office, relief office, mechanical room, maintenance engineer’s room and janitor’s room, which run together in a C-shape.
To the east of the administrative offices is the first of two apparatus bays. Splitting the bays in the middle is a support area with facilities designed to protect firefighters’ health and safety after responding to a call. These include a decontamination hall, a clean and fill station for self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment, as well as a gear laundry, maintenance workshop and locker space next to the hose drying tower.
The apparatus bay and support area currently lack concrete flooring, which cannot be poured in until Robert W. Carlstrom receives approval from an electrical inspector. The inspection was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24, but due to the blizzard it could be delayed to next week.
Amundson said the concrete for apparatus bay will include an additional six inch layer of crushed and compact gravel at the bottom to better support the weight of the fire trucks.
“The aggregate base that it sits on is what creates a better floor for longevity,” said Amundson. “Other jobs in town or other towns will pour concrete directly on the subgrade, this has a gravel section that makes it like a parking lot.”
Once the gravel is laid, the crew will then lay a vapor radon barrier and pour a two inch mold on top. The crew will then run heating tubes throughout the building before tying in 16 inch squares of rebar throughout the whole bay.A polymer concrete solution is then added to the flooring with around three gallons of water per square foot placed on the top layer, separated by a plastic cover. Over the next seven days, the concrete absorbs the water.
In the next four to six weeks, the contractor will be pouring the concrete in sections from east to west.
At this stage in construction, the $9.4 million project is estimated to be over-budget, but Prafke said relative to construction projects in other cities, St. Peter is sticking closer to its margins.
“We’re still pretty good on budget. We’re $400,000-ish over, give or take a little bit,” said Prafke. “Part of that includes a $200,000 contingency and we spent a little bit less than $50,000 of that $200,000 contingency.”
When construction on the fire station moves closer to the finish line, Prafke indicated the city will hold an open house to showcase the city’s newest fire hall in over 60 years.
“This is kind of a historic thing. Last time we moved into a new fire station was the 50’s and that wasn’t even a new one, so this is a pretty big deal,” said Prafke.