Delta-9 Holy Smoke Tobacco

Gummy candy with Delta-9 THC is now on the shelves at various retailers across the state.

Following the state’s legalization of hemp-derived THC edibles, some businesses in St. Peter are putting the cannabinoid substance on their shelves. With THC gummies now in high demand and entering the local market, the St. Peter City Council debated whether or not to impose additional regulations on sellers.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments