Following the state’s legalization of hemp-derived THC edibles, some businesses in St. Peter are putting the cannabinoid substance on their shelves. With THC gummies now in high demand and entering the local market, the St. Peter City Council debated whether or not to impose additional regulations on sellers.
In St. Peter, Smokers Choice has joined many smoke shops across Minnesota in selling delta-9 THC edibles after a Minnesota state law was enacted in June permitting the sale of products with no more than 0.3% THC and no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving to people at least 21 years old.
City Councilor Keri Johnson, a member of the St. Peter Food Co-Op, indicated the local grocer was interested in branching out of CBD oils and adding THC edibles to store shelves.
Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. The compound, when derived from hemp, was previously sold in Minnesota at 0.3% THC, but the new law now permits businesses to sell THC-infused food and drink. Delta-9 is found in marijuana, as well, in much higher quantities than in hemp, but the Minnesota law still bans the sale of delta-9 THC derived from marijuana.
Regulatory authority over THC edibles belongs to the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, but cities may also adopt their own regulations on top of the states. In a letter to the council, City Attorney James W. Brandt recommended the city limit the sale of cannabinoid products to the commercial zone and require businesses to own a cannabinoid license similar to city tobacco licenses.
St. Peter’s tobacco ordinance requires retailers to possess a license from the city to sell tobacco products, train employees to follow state law and not sell tobacco products to underage buyers. Tobacco licenses are also restricted to established businesses that are non-mobile.
Councilor Brad DeVos vocally spoke in favor of licensing requirements for THC edible vendors at the Aug. 1 City Council work session and suggested the city put a temporary moratorium on edible sales until the council could enact licensing requirements. Under state statute, the city could potentially prohibit the sale of edible cannabinoids for up to one year with proper legal justification.
“Law enforcement does their age checks for tobacco sales, their age checks for alcohol sales. They know who to check, because they are licensed,” said DeVos. “If we don’t have the license, they don’t know whether they need to check Kwik Trip or the smoothie shop. Without licensing, you don’t know where to do the age checks.”
Councilor Emily Bruflat pushed back on the suggestion of a moratorium, but was open to requiring licenses for cannabinoid sellers.
“I am for the direction the state is moving, though it is very slow and frustrating, but I think safety is a concern. I want products to be what they say they are,” said Bruflat. “I think a license should be required the same way we require an on-sale alcohol license, so we know who is selling it, like any other regulated substance.”
Other members of the council questioned if licenses were needed at all. At this time, Police Chief Matt Grochow indicated that delta-9 THC is not a major public safety concern and that the current city ordinance was sufficient.
Grochow told the council he recently did a compliance check on Smokers Choice and said the owners were sincere in their desire to run their business according to state law. The police chief was also skeptical that many businesses outside of the smoke shop would be interested in selling THC edibles.
“I think the ordinance that we have in place, we’re covered as a city,” said Grochow. “… I don’t foresee it’s going to pop up in convenience stores and other venues. I think it will be limited to the smoke shop, because that’s where people generally go. If Kwik Trip does start selling it, then of course we’ll have to be aware of that.”
Grochow added that he didn’t share the same concerns many police chiefs had in surrounding communities. While the city could see an influx in drivers under the influence of delta-9 THC, because it’s new, Gruchow said drivers intoxicated by prescription drugs were an existing and larger concern to St. Peter police.
Councilor Dustin Sharstrom said he was “on the fence” on whether or not to require licenses, while Councilor Johnson raised issue with the burden of licensing on businesses.
“I think the downside is that it’s another license a business has to get,” said Johnson. “Even though it’s not a big cost, some businesses have to get multiple licenses, and it's another license to get. There is a little bit of work on the businesses to do that every year.”
Mayor Shanon Nowell also questioned if the city should wait for the state to regulate edibles, rather than proceed with their own regulations.
“Why not just wait and see what the state does, because they are bound to do something?” asked Nowell. “Maybe I’m more optimistic, but if there is huge public fallout, the state will have to act. I am curious about a wait and see approach.”
With no consensus emerging amongst the City Council, further discussion of the issue was tabled for a later date.