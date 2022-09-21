The St. Peter City Council moved forward on several street projects, financing an engineering bid to design a new roundabout on the intersection of Old Minnesota Avenue and St. Julien Street and a feasibility study on proposed improvements to Park Row Street.
A $128,000 bid by Bolton & Menk to prepare final design specifications for the roundabout-conversion of the the four-way stop at the Old Minnesota-Julien intersection was approved at the Sept. 12 City Council meeting.
The proposed roundabout near McDonald’s and Speedway has been in the works over the past nine years. Efforts to move the project along were accelerated by nearby business development and $1.24 million federal funding awarded to the project last year by the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 7 Area Transportation Partnership.
The City Council initially commissioned a design of the roundabout in 2013, but work on the specifications was only around 75% complete before the project was stalled in 2014.
Issues securing all of the land parcels needed for right of way prevented the project from moving forward until 2019, when the city obtained the fourth and final parcel.
While the city may use the 2014 study as a guide, Director of Public Works Pete Moulton wrote “It will still be necessary to prepare new roadway/curb and gutter profiles and an updated surface model and to review the roundabout footprint for compliance with current design standards.”
Needed updates to the design include traffic control, storm sewer, lighting and a sanitary sewer line that will be connected to the strip mall under development near at Hallett’s Pond. The installation of sanitary sewer would also enable development on the vacant lots adjacent to Old Minnesota Avenue.
Access to businesses like McDonald’s and Speedway would be maintained throughout construction. Approximately three quarters of St. Julian Street was repaired during a previous construction project, and those portions of the roadway will remain open — drivers to enter both businesses. Speedway’s entrance on Old Minnesota Ave. will also remain accessible.
Park Row improvements
At the same council meeting, members approved an up to $13,300 bid from Bolton & Menk to study the feasibility of improving the street, curb and gutter, sidewalk, sanitary and storm sewer and water utilities on Park Row Street between S. Third Street and S. Washington Ave.
The study will evaluate the cost of the project and prepare preliminary assessment rolls of around 28-30 benefiting properties and report to the City Council on Oct. 10, according to a preliminary timeline.
Should the City Council move forward, the governing body could open bids for the project as early as Feb. 2.
Funding for the project would be sourced from assessments and utility funds.
