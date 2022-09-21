Old Minnesota Julien intersection

Conditions are finally ready for a roundabout construction on the intersection of Old Minnesota Ave. and St. Julien Street. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)

The St. Peter City Council moved forward on several street projects, financing an engineering bid to design a new roundabout on the intersection of Old Minnesota Avenue and St. Julien Street and a feasibility study on proposed improvements to Park Row Street.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments