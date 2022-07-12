The St. Peter City Council accepted contractor bids to construct a new roundabout on the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Broadway Avenue to improve traffic flows and expand Clark Street to facilitate the building of new apartments.
On Monday, July 11 the council awarded Dirt Merchant, Inc. $2.16 million for the construction of the Sunrise/Broadway roundabout. The project cost falls over $200,000 above the engineer’s estimate of $1.89 million, but the Dirt Merchant’s bid was around $600,000 less than the competing $2.76 million bid from S.M. Hentges and Sons.
“The estimate is about 15% higher than the actual cost. One thing I can say is the estimate has been out there for about a year, and we saw 15-20% increase in costs in that time,” said Public Works Director Pete Moulton. “No doubt we were right on the money at that time. Most of the overrun cost is supply chain fuel and resources.”
Construction of the roundabout is anticipated to begin in the next few weeks, toward the end of July, and wrap up in the fall.
The single-lane roundabout project was developed following a study by Bolton & Menk, projecting the current four-way stop won’t be able to keep up with future traffic congestion caused by nearby residential development.
By 2041, the intersection was projected to gain approximately 12,500 vehicles per day. If the city did nothing, the study estimated that traffic queuing in the eastbound lane could extend by an average 675 feet during school release (approximately 27 vehicles), causing traffic flow to be fall to an F grade.
The final bid is paid for with a $1.25 million Local Road Improvement Program grant, $871,000 in state aid, $274,000 in county state aid highway dollars and $115,000 out of city water and stormwater utility fund.
Clark Street extension
At the same council meeting, the city awarded GM Contracting the contract to extend Clark Street with 630 feet of 12-inch sanitary sewer, 577 feet of 12-inch watermain, 597 feet of 30-inch storm sewer and 400 feet of concrete sidewalk. The $591,000 offer was the lowest of five bidders and nearly $40,000 below the engineer’s estimate of $630,000.
The extension will enable housing construction for phase two of Traverse Green. Housing developer Community Asset Development Group, LLC (also known as St. Peter Investors, LLC) expressed interest in developing 67 multi-family units — a mix of multi-family and twin home townhomes — as part of an apartment structure.
The units double the amount of housing from the original 67 multi-family unit project launched by the Community Asset Development Group in 2020. New housing would be constructed adjacent to the existing units with a similar design.