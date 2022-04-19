A Cleveland man was accused of causing life-threatening injuries to a female passenger when his alleged erratic, high-speed driving caused the woman to be thrown from the vehicle after hitting a ditch.
Michael Jacob Passmore, 37, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, misdemeanor no proof of insurance, misdemeanor driving after revocation, misdemeanor careless driving and misdemeanor failure to drive with due care.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the crash on 281st Avenue (Le Sueur County Road 15), South of 366th Street at approximately 5:25 a.m. on Dec. 2.
A blue 2000 Dodge Durango was located in the east field and two occupants, Passmore and a female occupant, were standing roadside. A female passenger was ejected from the car and found lying on her back in the east ditch of County Road 15.
The injured woman was later flown to Mayo Clinic Health System Rochester where she was hospitalized for 12 days. According to medical records, she was diagnosed multiple fractures to her spine, ribs, sternum, pelvis and scapula (shoulder blade). She also suffered from a concussion resulting in loss of consciousness and acute pain. The woman told the Sheriff's Office she could only move her right leg slightly.
Law enforcement took statements from Passmore, the female occupant, the injured woman and a man on the scene who was providing patient care to the injured woman before Le Sueur Rescue Personnel arrived.
According the complaint, both the female occupant and hospitalized occupant told law enforcement that Passmore was driving the Dodge Durango while the female occupant was sitting in the front passenger seat and the hospitalized occupant was sitting in the rear.
The female occupant allegedly said that all three people in the car used methamphetamine prior to the crash and were on their way to to Le Sueur to pick up more drugs. She said they had half an hour to get there and Passmore was "showing off" and bragging about how fast the car could go. The woman in the backseat said Passmore appeared high due to his erratic conduct and rapid speech.
The car then hit the side of the gravel road and the female occupant believed the wheel of the car fell off, flinging the woman in the backseat into the ditch, The injured woman recalled the car swerving off the road, hitting the ditch and flying before blacking out.
The man who responded to the injured woman's injuries stated he was driving northbound on County Road 15 at around 65 mph in the 55 mph zone when the Durango passed his vehicle somewhere in the 80 mph range. Sparks discharged from the Durango as the car accelerated. It then flipped into the field multiple times.
After the car came to a rest, the female occupant said Passmore told her she needed to admit to driving. In her initial statement to the deputy, she admitted to driving and said they were traveling approximately 40 mph. In her second statement, she told the deputy she lied because she was in shock, injured and high and would not carry the burden for Passmore.
Passmore allegedly told the deputy that he was a passenger and they were on their way to pick up cigarettes in Le Sueur when the tire fell off and the vehicle rolled over.
The injured woman said she believed the female occupant took the blame to protect Passmore.
The Dodge Durango was insured under Passmore's name until Sept. 4, four months before the crash, when it was removed from his policy.