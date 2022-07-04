A man is accused of stalking a Nicollet County woman and screaming profanities at her while shirtless and wielding a large stick over the course of a month.
Joseph Thomas Rewitzer, 31, was charged with felony stalking, two counts of felony harassment for his second and third violations in 10 years, gross misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
On June 23, law enforcement received its fourth call in the span of a month from a Nicollet County woman reporting Rewitzer for driving to her Nicollet County residence to shout obscenities at her.
The woman told police that she and her children were outside that day when Rewitzer parked across the street to start screaming. According to the woman, Rewitzer is typically shirtless and shoeless and waves a big stick when he yells like that.
She further stated that she feared for the safety of herself and her children and believed Rewitzer could physically hurt her. Over the preceding month, Rewitzer also allegedly approached people who knew her to relay threats for him. He allegedly asked them to tell the woman to watch her back and that he's coming for her in her sleep.
Rewitzer has multiple domestic violence related convictions on his record. He was convicted of third degree assault in Brown County in 2018; two counts of stalking and one count of threats of violence in Brown County in 2017; fifth degree assault in Sibley County in 2017 and threats of violence in Brown County in 2016.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.