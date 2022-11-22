A man is accused of crashing his car in St. Peter while high on methamphetamine and carrying a package weighing 50 grams of the illegal substance.
Joshua David Vezna, 35, of Bloomington, was charged with two felony counts of first degree sale and two felony counts of second degree sale of methamphetamine, two felony counts of second degree possession of methamphetamine, a gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor DWI on Nov. 1.
According to the criminal complaint, the crash was reported to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 1:06 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021. The silver sedan appeared to have struck a light pole. The vehicle was blocking both southbound lanes of Hwy. 169 in St. Peter and the light pole was damaged and lying across the vehicle.
A witness later told law enforcement they observed the car driving at a high speed before the crash. They called 911 and saw flames coming out of the vehicle after the crash.
The male driver, later identified as Vezna, was moving around inside the car. A witness outside the sedan approached law enforcement to inform them there were drugs in the vehicle.
The witness later told law enforcement they were at home when they heard the crash and went to the scene to see if anyone was injured. When they approached the driver’s side window, they said Vezna tried to hand them a black bag filled with drugs to hide it from the police. The witness refused and Vezna reportedly hid it inside the car.
Police opened the side door and observed a syringe loaded with an unknown substance at the driver’s feet. Vezna allegedly told the officer he had been trying too hard to get into the “drug game.”
Vezna was taken to River’s Edge Hospital for treatment and police executed a warrant for a sample of his blood. On July 25, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a report confirming that Vezna’s blood tested positive for the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine.
A search of the vehicle found a 50 gram plastic baggie with a white crystal substance testing positive for methamphetamine. Three unused syringes, multiple plastic bags, a scale and two cellular phones were also found in the search.
In a statement to police over telephone, Vezna reportedly denied having any knowledge of drugs in his vehicle and denied any chemical use. When asked about the crash, Vezna claimed to not know what speed he was going or what caused the crash.
According to the complaint, Vezna indicated there were other people in the vehicle, but when asked to give names he requested to meet in person and exercised his right to an attorney before answering any further questions.
Vezna had previously been convicted of felony second degree sale of a controlled substance in Ramsey County in 2015, fifth degree possession of a controlled substance in Scott County in 2017 and a fourth degree DWI in Ramsey County in 2014.