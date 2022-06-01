The race to represent Nicollet County is heating up as two incumbent county commissioners face outside challenges, and the post for County Sheriff is contested in a three-way bout.
As candidate filing deadlines closed Tuesday, incumbents representing Nicollet County District 1 and District 2 received competitors.
District 1 Commissioner Marie Dranttel has represented St. Peter Ward 1, Lake Prairie Township and Traverse Township since 2011 and has cast her bid for re-election. St. Peter City Councilor and former Le Sueur County Administrator Darrell Pettis filed his candidacy for the seat.
Former Minnesota representative and incumbent District 2 Commissioner Terry Morrow won his seat representing St. Peter Ward 2 and Bernadotte, Brighton, Granby and Oshawa townships in 2018. He's challenged by fellow St. Peter resident David B. McGuire, who ran as a candidate in the 2021 Ward 2 City Council election.
Jack Kolars currently represents North Mankato Precincts 4, 5 and 6 as District 4 Commissioner, but he is currently running unopposed for the District 3 seat representing North Mankato Precincts 1, 2 and 4. Dave Haack, who won the seat in a special election last month, has not filed for re-election.
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen launched his candidacy for the now open District 4 seat and is running unopposed.
District 5 Commissioner John Luepke, who began his term in 2017, representing North Mankato Precinct 7, the cities of Courtland, Lafayette and Nicollet and Belgrade, Bernadotte, Courtland, Lafayette New Sweden, Nicollet, Ridgely and West Newton Townships, is running unopposed.
Sheriff election
The other major county election this fall is the race for the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office. Incumbent Sheriff Dave Lange, Sheriff Deputy Marc Chadderdon and Mankato Police Officer Chad Honetschlager have all announced their candidacies for the position.
Lange has served five terms as Nicollet County sheriff, totaling 20 years. His career in Nicollet County law enforcement stretches back 37 years in total.
Chadderdon holds 28 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 at the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy spent the past 16 years as a criminal investigator for the Sheriff’s Office and previously served the county as a jailer and dispatcher.
Honetschlager was born and raised in St. Peter and spent 16 years in project management and sales before making the career change to policing. He then spent 12 years as a volunteer reserve deputy for the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and five years as a reserve officer on the Mankato Police Department.
Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehdner Fischer and District 2 and District 5 Soil and Water supervisors Eric Annexstad and John Kral are all running for re-election to their current offices unopposed.
State elections
The electoral map for state offices is virtually unaltered by post-census redistricting. House District 18A, which covers all of Nicollet County and a small piece of Le Sueur County, including Kasota, is identical to the former District 19A that stood before it.
The upcoming election is set to be a rematch between freshman Republican Rep. Susan Akland, of St. Peter, and former DFL Rep. Jeff Brand, also of St. Peter. Brand represented the area between 2019 and 2020 until he lost the seat by just 108 votes to Akland in 2020.
In Senate District 18, State Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) is seeking re-election to a second term in office. Frentz is currently the assistant minority leader in the Senate and is the ranking minority member of the Energy and Utilities Committee.
North Mankato resident Mark Wright, a mostly retired business owner of 20 years and part-time business coach at the Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation, is levying a challenge against Frentz on the Republican ticket.
In the Minnesota governor's race, incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are seeking re-election. Republican nominee and Family Physician Scott Jensen is challenging Walz with former Vikings football player Matt Birk as his running mate. Former owner of Genesis Computers Chris Wright is backed by the Legal Marijuana Now Party with running mate L.C. Lawrence Converse.
Federal elections
After the recent death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February, candidates from both major parties are campaigning for the open seat in an upcoming special election on August 9.
Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger carried the DFL nomination with 64% of the primary vote. Brad Finstad, the former Minnesota Director of USDA Rural Development under President Donald Trump won a tight race for the Republican nomination against runner-up Rep. Jeremy Munson.
Also on the ballot is Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Party candidate Brian Abrahamson of Luverne.
After the special election, CD1 will once again be up for grabs in November, with the winner taking the seat for the 2023-24 term.