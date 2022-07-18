Margot Zelenz

Margot Zelenz exchanges her old souper bowl for a new bowl to add to her collection. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Approximately 150 patrons ushered into the Arts Center of St. Peter shoulder to shoulder to get their hands on new artisan-crafted ceramic bowls and trade in some of their old favorites.

Souper Bowl Swap

Ann Rosenquist Fee prepares to wrap up a souper bowl for customers at the first Souper Bowl Swap Meet. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Souper Bowl

A family browses the selection of souper bowls at the Souper Bowl Swap Meet. (Carson Hughes/sothernminn.com)
Member Art Show

The Arts Center of St. Peter hosted a reception for the Member Art Show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Member show 2

Patrons browse the Member Art Show in the Arts Center of St. Peter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Joel Moline

Joel Moline sells pottery at the Souper Bowl Swap Meet. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Angie Witbeck

Angie Witbeck and her selection of artisan bowls and mugs. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

