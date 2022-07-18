Approximately 150 patrons ushered into the Arts Center of St. Peter shoulder to shoulder to get their hands on new artisan-crafted ceramic bowls and trade in some of their old favorites.
On Saturday, July 16 the Arts Center exchanged its traditional gala of clay pottery and specialty soups for the first ever Souper Bowl Swap Meet. The event gave souper bowl collectors a chance to add new bowls to their stockpile and trade in their vintage souper bowls for other used bowls.
After more than 25 years of Souper Bowls, the Arts Center treaded into new territory with the Swap Meet. The ceramic celebration was transformed into an outdoor market in the parking lot of the Arts Center. Local clay artisans as well as vendors like River Rock Cafe, The Cheese & Pie Mongers and Molly Moon showcased their wares to guests underneath tents donated by the city of St. Peter and the Chamber of Commerce.
As guests browsed the selection of souper bowls and stretched out on the donated benches, they were entertained by KMSU Radio volunteer DJs battling for the title of Soundclash Champion.
“I like to support the art center and I love that they are having it outside in the summer and I like the added possibility of swapping an old souper bowl,” said Margot Zelenz, an avid souper bowl collector who came to trade in one of her old bowls.
“I have many souper bowls so I knew when they were swapping I thought I could find one I could part with and update my collection,” Zelenz added.
Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee said that members have batted around the idea of a swap meet for a few years, but the Arts Center never had the need nor the storage space for hundreds of used bowls. That is, until the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the usual inventory of pottery to dwindle down to zero right before the annual Souper Bowl sale on March 17.
Through the pandemic, the Arts Center limited how many people can use the Clay Center at the same time. In November through December last year, the Arts Center also held a Pot Luck: Buy-and-Take pottery exhibition featuring over 300 pieces crafted by six local artisans. It would have required an intensive three months for artists to produce the typical 300-400 works for a typical Souper Bowl.
The new format brought in a sizable crowd, particularly during the first half of the event, which explored the open market area and the Arts Center building. The Arts Center had more pottery for purchase inside and was also holding a reception for the Member Show.
The Member Show gallery featured paintings, sculptures, pottery, literary work and more by members of the Arts Center. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fee said many local artists were inspired to return to their creative work or pick up their paintbrushes for the first time.
“There was a long-time arts center member who used to come to the membership show and know every artist,” said Fee. “Today, she didn't even know half and was so excited about the growth that represents.”
That growth also included returning artists bringing their family members into the mix. One of the youngest featured artists is a 10 year old who painted a watercolor alongside his grandmother.
Artisan Joel Moline had his pottery featured in both the member artist gallery and in the Swap Meet, where he was selling his own ceramic mugs, bowls and plates. Moline has been sculpting since 1993 and makes all his ceramic work in-house at the Arts Center clay studio.
Fellow artisan Angie Witbeck sold her homemade ceramics at the Swap Meet in her first event in nine years. Witbeck learned the pottery from her grandfather and put her hands back on the wheel now that her kids have grown.