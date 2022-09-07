More Minnesotans than ever before are reporting symptoms of mental illness and drug addiction, but treatment is still out of reach for most state residents.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, more than half of Americans with a mental health condition did not receive any treatment in the last year, including nearly 60% of Minnesota teens with depression.
One of the most difficult parts of seeking mental health treatment is having the courage to ask for health. In a 2019 HealthPartners survey of select Minnesota and Wisconsin communities, 71% of respondents felt comfortable talking with someone about their mental illness and 41% would be willing to tell their friends.
Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates (ACWA) and St. Peter Public Schools are aiming to break down the stigma surrounding mental health with a Nicollet County Community Night and series of school assemblies on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Guest Speaker Cory Greenwood has traveled the country, 15 states in total, spreading his message on the importance of having difficult, but healthy conversations on topics like mental health, suicide and drug abuse.
“It’s about all the issues people aren’t used to talking about, are afraid to talk about. The goal is talk about it in an open ‘normal way’ to show the students it’s OK to go through this stuff, it’s a part of life,” said Greenwood. “The number one take away students will leave the room with is find somebody to walk through life with you; don’t go through life alone.”
Greenwood will speak at assemblies at both St. Peter Middle School and St. Peter High School, before addressing parents and the larger public at the Nicollet County Community Night. Greenwood’s message at the community night plays off his speech to students, encouraging both parent and child to have those conversations, motivating adults to play an active role in their kids’ lives and utilize available mental health services in Nicollet County.
“I think it means the world. A lot of people, myself included, grew up being afraid to have the hard conversations for fear of judgement and the unknown. I think that’s the most dangerous place to be is to be navigating difficult situations by yourself,” said Greenwood. “You never know who might have gone through what you’ve gone through — who might give you encouragement or guidance. There’s people and resources that really can help you.”
The Community Night kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a mental health resource fair at St. Peter High School and free food between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. provided by the St. Peter Lions Club and St. Peter Ambassadors. Greenwood begins his speech at 6 p.m. and the resource fair continues until 7:30 p.m.
Resources for mental health as well as drug and alcohol addiction at the fair include: Beyond Brink Counseling Services, Statewide Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. Allina Medical Centers, Prairiecare Mankato, Kato Project 3, Pride Counseling Services, Open Door, Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic, Horizon Homes, Treehouse of St. Peter and the ACWA.