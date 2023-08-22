...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values around 115 this evening and
105 to 110 Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 96 expected.
* WHERE...Lac Qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville,
Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet and Le Sueur Counties.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower 80s
in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may also
lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Jori Jones, age 19, pictured holding the NCAA Division III National Championship trophy as a Gustavus Women's Hockey goalie in her freshman year, was killed in a car crash on Sunday.
The Minnesota Wild hockey team posted a tribute to Jori Jones reading, "Today, we are leaving our sticks out for Jori Jones, her family and friends, the Roseville hockey community, and the Gustavus Adolphus College community. #SticksOutForJori"
Members of Gustavus-Adolphus College and the wider Minnesota hockey community have come together to mourn the death of Jori Lynn Jones, the 19-year-old goalie on the Gustavus women's hockey team who was killed in a car crash on Sunday that left three of her teammates injured.