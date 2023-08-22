Members of Gustavus-Adolphus College and the wider Minnesota hockey community have come together to mourn the death of Jori Lynn Jones, the 19-year-old goalie on the Gustavus women's hockey team who was killed in a car crash on Sunday that left three of her teammates injured.

Jori Jones, age 19, pictured holding the NCAA Division III National Championship trophy as a Gustavus Women's Hockey goalie in her freshman year, was killed in a car crash on Sunday. 
Jori Jones made a splash in her freshman year at Gustavus as a member of the national championship winning girls' hockey team. 
Jori Jones pictured playing goalie for the Roseville Raiders
The Minnesota Wild hockey team posted a tribute to Jori Jones reading, "Today, we are leaving our sticks out for Jori Jones, her family and friends, the Roseville hockey community, and the Gustavus Adolphus College community. #SticksOutForJori"
  

