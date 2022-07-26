The Cox House is inviting the St. Peter community to take a journey back to the days when traveling salesmen toured the country, peddling miracle elixirs and entertaining crowds with vaudeville entertainment.
Attendees can experience the shenanigans involved in the world of medicine shows in a series of family-friendly, comedic performances at the Cox House Aug. 13. The Old Time Traveling Medicine Show will introduce the public to both historical and imagined characters from the late 19th and early 20th century in different shows at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Costumed Historical Interpreter Susan Hynes has put on the Old Time Traveling Medicine Show at the Hubbard House for 12 years, but this is the first time the show is coming to the Cox House in St. Peter.
Hynes plays the role of real-world medicine show hustler Violet McNeal. The Minnesota teen was lured into hawking elixirs by a fraudulent medicine man who got her addicted to opium and tricked her into believing they were married. McNeal learned the craft of con-artistry and became a star in the medicine show circuit assuming different identities like Diamond Vi, Madame Pasteur and a far east healer named Princess Lotus Blossom.
McNeal eventually turned her back on medicine shows and revealed the tricks of the trade in her memoir, “Four White Horses and a Brass Band: True Confessions from the World of Medicine Shows, Pitchmen, Chumps, Suckers, Fixers, and Shills.” While reading the memoir, Hynes noticed the uncanny resemblance between her teenage self and a picture of McNeal at 16 and knew she was born to play the role.
“I portray her and use props to reveal all these tricks and medical terms, it’s really interesting,” said Hynes. “It’s very educational, it’s a cautionary tale, and it’s very colorful.”
Medicine shows were one part sales pitch and one part carnival, featuring singers, dancers, fortune tellers and more to lure in their targets. The Old Time Traveling Medicine Show takes after this practice, incorporating a cast of lively characters into the production.
The show features actresses playing the Cherry Sisters, a real 19th century vaudeville act who received nationwide infamy for their talentless performances. So terrible was the sisters’ singing, dancing and acting that audiences would throw vegetables at them.
During this year’s medicine show, the Cherry Sisters will need to keep their eyes out for petty thief Katie B. Schmellen and her pet Skunky, who are out to disrupt the performance.
The medicine show also features the musical stylings of Mankato cowboy musician Lonesome Ron. In addition to the named performers, guests can expect to interact with a wider cast including a fortune teller, a sword dancer Little Egypt, and a mysterious entertainer from the Chicago World’s Fair.
No two medicine shows are the same. Guests may see different acts performing depending on which show they go to. The medicine show also emphasizes audience interaction and features contests, a Cox House trivia competition and unique prizes to ensure that performance is a unique experience.
“There will be costume changes in between so each show is a standalone show,” said Kate Roberts of the Cox House. “It’s all hilarious and all well-worth staying and watching the entire performances.”
Guests will also have the opportunity to try free samples of this year’s medicine show sponsor, dehydrated water.
“It’s the only water you’ll ever need,” said Hynes. “It’s safe for pets and it’s good to take camping and it’s very lightweight and contains no synthetic products. It’s magical, a little goes a long ways, so we’ll be giving our samples of dehydrated water.”