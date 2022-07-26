Old Time Medicine Show

The Old Time Traveling Medicine Show at the Hubbard House. The comic exhibition of snake oil peddling and vaudeville entertainment is coming to the Cox House on Aug. 13. (Courtesy of Susan Hynes)

The Cox House is inviting the St. Peter community to take a journey back to the days when traveling salesmen toured the country, peddling miracle elixirs and entertaining crowds with vaudeville entertainment.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments