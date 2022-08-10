Due to a recent change in state statute, Cleveland Public School is collecting on unused dollars from the 2018 referendum to finance unfinished projects.
On Aug. 9, the Cleveland School District unanimously approved a $760,000 bond issue to be paid over five years at an interest rate of 3%. The amount represents the sum total Cleveland had left to bond for following the $19.5 million referendum passed in 2018.
Due to a technical limitation in state law, the district was not allowed in 2019 to levy for the full amount.
“This technicality cost us,” said School Board Chair Scott Miller. “Without being able to raise the full amount, the district paid for a small portion of the project from its general fund.”
Since the bond is tied to the referendum, the dollars can only be spent on projects covered by the 2018 ballot questions. Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips said the district will compile a list of incomplete projects eligible for funding under the referendum.
Potential projects could include: replacing the old preschool and elementary school playground equipment; a facelift in the old gym and eventual curtain replacement; duct work cleaning; plaster repair and paint; resurfacing blacktop; replacing old windows and doors; and repair work to the ballfields and parking lot, among other items.
“In construction terms, this isn’t a lot of money,” said Phillips. “But for our
school it will make a big difference by providing a down payment on our 10-year capital improvements plan.”
Property owners can expect a modest bump in their tax bill in 2023 because of the new bond. The owner of a $200,000 homestead may witness an estimated $14 increase to their annual property taxes. Agricultural landowners, however, should see a reduction in their taxes thanks to the Ag2School Tax Credit.
As Cleveland wraps up one referendum, the school district may be setting its sights on another to support its new programming. The Cleveland School Board continued discussion on how to address a predicted $360,000 shortfall in the budget, but the district has yet to decide on a solution.
Cleveland’s budgetary woes are linked to the rising costs of supporting a new wing and a flurry of new programs, like the Ag/Tech lab, STEM lab and makerspace, FFA and elementary music. Additional revenues from bringing in new students was intended to offset the costs, but new enrollments have been concentrated at the elementary level and put an unpredicted strain on elementary class sizes.
“It’s a chicken or the egg situation,” said Miller. “You need to bring in kids to fund the new programs to get the kids and keep up with districts around.”
To keep class sizes small, the school district hired three new teachers and split the lower grade levels into three kindergarten classes, three first-grade classes and three second-grade classes. However, the building isn’t set up for these sections.
In addition to the unanticipated costs of hiring three new teachers, Cleveland added school nurse and guidance counselor positions to the payroll to assist students with their physical and mental health through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
As a result, Cleveland’s stockpile of general fund dollars is on a potentially unsustainable course. At the end of the 2021 fiscal year, the fund balance rested at a comfortable $1.8 million. But the ending fund balance for 2022 is expected to shrink to $1.5 million and plummet to $860,000 in 2023.
In addition, $279,000 is being transferred from the general fund to the school’s long-term maintenance fund (LTFM) — a pot reserved exclusively for the district’s maintenance needs to correct a coding error in the 2017-18 school year.
Phillips said the error was made during a transition period, and $297,000 in expenditures was accidentally attributed to the LTFM budget, instead of the general fund. As a result, the district’s LTFM budget had an unexplained $58,800 deficit. By correcting the error, the district has the same amount of cash on hand but is more restricted in how it can spend the $297,000 sum.
“The money is still there; the only difference is it’s now dumped into LTFM,” said Phillips. “The only difference is it’s not in the general fund, but in a fund that has very specific guidelines.”
However the correction does restrict the district from using those dollars to finance Cleveland’s new curriculum and staff. The school’s options to confront these new costs are limited.
“Our only source of getting more income is increasing operating referendums or increasing our [enrollment] numbers,” said Philips.
Relying on new students to offset the new costs appears increasingly untenable. To resolve space issues at the lower grade levels, Phillips said outside enrollment may need to be capped for grades K-2.
The district could also ask voters to replace the existing operating referendum and replace it with a higher tax levy. But School Board members have raised concerns the public may not be receptive to a levy increase after supporting the 2018 bond referendum.
A third option is to cut new programs and staff, but Phillips stood by the district’s new curriculum.
“We’re trying to provide the same types of wonderful programs that schools around us are offering,” said Phillips. “As the cost of doing business goes up, it means more salaries and people and expenses. If you explain it in a way that people understand it, I think they’ll support giving students the experiences they deserve.”