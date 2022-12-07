St. Peter residents could save big or empty their pockets come tax season. It all depends on whether their property values increased and by how much.
In a City Council workshop meeting Monday, City Administrator Todd Prafke presented councilors with updated figures proposing an 8.5% increase to the tax levy, before the council finalizes the number later this month. The total sum is unchanged from the preliminary levy approved back in September.
The average homeowner may see a significant bump in their taxes, thanks to a hot housing market. Local tax capacity expanded by 17% this year, largely because of rising residential property values.
Under the proposed levy, an owner of a homestead currently valued at $175,000, which rises 17% in value over last year, would owe $734 on the city portion of their tax bill — an additional $83.5 (13% increase) over last year.
The sharp rise in local property values has also allowed the city to collect more revenue, dropping the tax rate by over 3% to a 47.7% rate — the lowest municipal tax rate since 2016.
As a result, property owners who did not see a significant growth in value can expect to pay less in city property taxes in 2023. For example, if a $150,000 homestead's value remained flat between 2021 and 2022, the property owner would pay nearly $49 less in local property tax.
The city's portion if just one of three on the property tax bill, along with the school district and county portions.
The gross $300,000 levy increase partly stems from a $181,000 increase to the general fund, primarily driven by 3% cost of living adjustments for employee wages and a 7.5% increase in medical insurance costs.
The total additional expenditures were partly offset by a $50,000 reduction in street maintenance, since there is no ADA transition work planned for next year, a $25,000 reduction in building maintenance, and a $146,000 cut to the Parks Department budget, due to prior debts for park improvements being paid in full.
There is an additional $660,000 in the budget reserved for new equipment, including the replacement of a $295,000 dump truck, a $275,000 chiller for the Community Center and $90,000 for painting the pool.
The Library Fund is receiving one of the most significant budget increases. The tax levy adds $78,500 to a total $362,000 library fund to maintain the building. But even with the increase, library expenses will be nearly $86,000 above revenues, if programming levels remain the same as last year.
Based on current projections, the city anticipates expenditures to outweigh revenues by $389,000. When combined with $105,000 in the restricted fund balance for Fire Department equipment, the city’s general fund balance is expected to drop from $4.8 million to $4.3 million at the end of the fiscal year.
“This is not a good or bad thing; it is just the plan, and we are happy that our understanding of these issues has evolved over the last number of years,” City Administrator Todd Prafke wrote to the City Council.” Based on your Fund Balance Policy for the general fund, which says the reserve should be ‘35% to 50% of the following year's budgeted expenditures,’ we believe this is acceptable.”