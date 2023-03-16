After months of deliberation, the St. Peter City Council voted to approve a new assessment policy setting flat fees for properties benefitting from street, water and wastewater reconstruction projects.
Under the new policy, unanimously approved by City Council on March 13, properties will pay a fixed cost of $7,500 for street reconstruction, $1,500 for water utility improvements within the right of way and $1,500 for sewer right of way. These rates can be adjusted in the future.
If street reconstruction is adjacent to both the front and side yard of a property on a corner lot, that property will be charged and additional 50% on top of the flat fee. Subdividable lots will also be charged an additional 50% for each portion of the property that could be subdivided.
When only the side yard of a property is adjacent to the street reconstruction, the abutting property will pay half the standard assessment fee.
Water and wastewater improvements on private property as requested by the owner is considered separate from work in the public right of way and is paid for based on the bid amount for the cost of repair.
Sidewalks, trails and stormwater infrastructure, including curb and gutter, will be paid for by the city rather than assessments. In prior City Council workshop meetings, councilors supported spreading the costs of these improvements across the whole community since they are a benefit to the whole public.
City Councilor Ben DeVos proposed a successful amendment to the policy, adjusting the assessment periods under the new policy. After the amendment, assessments under $500 must be paid in one year, assessments between $500 and $2,500 must be paid in five years, assessments between $2,501 and $5,000 must be paid in 10 years and assessments over $5,000 must be paid in 15 years or more.
Under the draft proposal, assessments between $2,501 and $10,000 were to be paid in 10 years, and only assessments exceeding $10,000 would be paid in a 15 year time frame. DeVos pointed out the draft could require property owners to pay as much as $1,000 a year with the current fee schedule.
“We’re bonding this for 15 years, I would say that would allow people with larger assessments that push up to the $10,000 cap to press it out further,” said DeVos. “$1,000 plus could be a big hit on people.”
Windsor Pond development
The Windsor Pond neighborhood is on the cusp of its fifth and final addition.
On March 13, the City Council approved preliminary and final plats to authorize the development of 10 new lots and Windsor Pond, bringing the total number of residences up to 92.
According to construction plans by developer Mike Volk of Windsor Homes LLC, the fifth addition would build single-family, slab homes similar to existing residences in the neighborhood on lots between 10,000-13,000 square feet at a pace of three to five new homes a year depending on supply chain issues.
Windsor Lane would be extended 450 feet, linking Traverse Road and Victoria Street and creating a neighborhood loop.
River Rock renovation
The City Council further authorized a near $22,000 loan to You Can Do Hard Things LLC owners Christine Rasmussen, business owner and head chef of River Rock Kitchen and Bakery, and Samantha Haseltine, for repairs to the historic buildings at 217 and 219 West Park Row.
The properties, which contain both the River Rock Kitchen and Bakery and Mattress Today next door, were originally constructed in the late 19th century. YCDHT LLC requested a CBD Renovation/Accessibility Enhancement Loan to 90% of the $24,000 project cost.
The plans consist of tuckpointing work on the exterior of both buildings, the installation of new windows on the 217 building, replacements for broken windows and a door on the 219 building as well as new accessibility ramps and doors at the back of each property.
“These are really special buildings in St. Peter with a lot of history, so I’m glad we have a program in St. Peter to entice those property owners to invest in their building,” said Councilor Keri Johnson.
The City Council also approved the renewal of the Accessibility Improvement Grant Program for 2023 with a budget of $55,000. Since its inception in 2020, the EDA has distributed forgiveable loans to 13 local businesses for repairs to maintain and improve mobile accessibility. At an average project cost ranging between $10,000-12,000, around four or five new applications could be approved during the fiscal year.