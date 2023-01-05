Standard lawns aren’t the only yards in style. An increasing number of St. Peter residents are taking out their turf and replacing it with native grasses and plants to create a more hospitable environment for pollinators.
Statewide programs, like Lawns to Legumes, have encouraged Minnesotans to counteract the decline of native butterflies and bee species by building pollinator-friendly gardens and yards.
As the image of a healthy lawn is shifting, so are city regulations for lawn care. On Tuesday, the St. Peter City Council met in a work session to reevaluate the current ordinance on residential grass and weeds.
Much of the discussion was centered around how to create an ordinance that’s both permissive enough to encourage and allow residents to cultivate environmentally friendly lawns and restrictive enough to prevent homeowners from letting their yards grow out of control.
Under the current ordinance, it’s unlawful for weeds or grass in residential areas to grow above six inches or go to seed. But when it comes to creating a healthy lawn, neighbors aren’t always on the same page. One man’s flower is another man’s weed.
One of the suggested changes to the ordinance is to explicitly designate cultivated native plants as separate from weeds. This would serve to legally differentiate planned pollinator-friendly gardens from native plant overgrowth in neglected lawns.
Councilor Emily Bruflat said such a distinction would be helpful in settling neighborhood disputes and resolving complaints before they’re taken to the city.
“It’s nice to have an ordinance to point to or to have a rule to say that this is cultivated, so it’s ok,” said Bruflat.
Mayor Shanon Nowell further suggested the city specify noxious weeds in its ordinance to reference plant species prohibited, restricted and regulated by the state.
“I like being more specific in referencing noxious weeds because what I see as a weed might not be what he sees as a weed. The state has identified those noxious weeds and we can point to some specific thing that gives us teeth to do enforcement,” said Nowell.
One of the main issues raised in the discussion is where and how native plants should be grown. Nowell raised concern that native plants adjacent to sidewalks could spill over them and limit their accessibility.
“I’m for making sure there’s enough freedom for people to do some of that stuff which is innovative and interesting, from my perspective attractive, but is also safe and doesn’t prevent enjoyment of sidewalks,” said Nowell.
City Administrator Todd Prafke advised that such an issue could be addressed by instituting setbacks from the curb or sidewalk. But Councilor Ben Ranft pointed out that many residents are planting native flowers at the front of their yards.
“A lot of people in their planters what they’re actually doing, they are putting them in areas between the fence and the sidewalk area, my property included,” said Ranft. “A lot of people have been going to plant some of these native flowers have been right up by the sidewalk.”
With discussion on the ordinance in its early stages, the City Council didn’t provide any direction to amend the ordinance. Rather, city staff will be bringing more information to the council for further discussion.
No Mow May
After a squirrely start to last year’s inaugural No Mow May, the St. Peter City Council and staff are preparing a more organized pollinator program for this spring.
In 2022, St. Peter joined in the nationwide No Mow May trend, allowing residents to grow out their grass and create a more welcoming environment for local pollinators like monarch butterflies and bumblebees.
There was no registration required to participate, which made it accessible to any resident, but also gave cover to residents who chronically neglected their lawns. The city received over 40 complaints as a result, many of which were related to weeds and wildlife.
In response, city staff presented new plans, which would require participants to register for No Mow May and pick up a sign from the city to notify neighbors and law enforcement of their involvement.
The No Mow May signs would be reusable from year-to-year. Councilor Darrell Pettis suggested the city could offset the costs of printing signs by charging residents for their first purchase. Every year after that, participants could receive a registration sticker to place on their sign.
“I think the people doing No Mow May won’t have any problem doing registration for a small fee, and it’s a way for us to distinguish those people who are doing something good for the environment,” said Councilor Dustin Sharstrom.
The City Council further discussed a potential No Mow May sign contest in which residents would submit their own designs.
On top of the registration requirement, the council discussed limiting participation to residents who have not recently violated the weed ordinance.