On Monday, March 27 the St. Peter City Council voted to establish a 2023 Child Care Task Force which would identify issues facing the local child care industry and potential opportunities for providers.
Joey Schugel, director of recreation and leisure services, indicated the aim of the task force was to gather valuable data on the status of child care in St. Peter and shortcomings where the city may be able to help.
The task force comes as area child care centers have reported increasing difficulty keeping locations fully staffed as workforce shortages have squeezed an industry which already had trouble attracting new hires. Balancing competitive pay for staff with affordable pricing for customers is walking a tightrope when child care centers often run on the margins and spend between 60-80% of their budgets on staff, according to an analysis by First Children’s Finance.
Similar pressures appear to be driving family (in-home) child care providers, which are among the most common child care options in rural Minnesota, out of the industry. According to a 2020 survey of former licensed providers by the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget, lack of benefits, such as health insurance, long hours and difficulty finding substitute providers were among the top reasons in-home providers closed their businesses.
Over the past 20 years, child care capacity in Minnesota’s town/rural mix counties, like Nicollet and Le Sueur, have fallen from 37,000 slots in the year 2000 to just over 29,000 in 2022, according to a Sept. 13 report by the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
City Councilor Keri Johnson noted that much of the data on child care is at a regional level, rather than a local level. The Child Care Task Force could find which issues are most salient for St. Peter and collect data which could inform legislators and child care organizations.
“It’s easier to find broader data for greater Minnesota than it is to hone in on a city, so I think we are going to get some good information and share the story of what St. Peter’s impact is in the child care crisis,” said Johnson.
Community members associated with child care centers, private in-home providers, the St. Peter School District and representatives from Nicollet County and the St. Peter City Council have all expressed interest in joining the task force.
The group is intended to meet at least two to three times, or as needed, to identify challenges to accessing and providing child care, potential means of assistance to users and providers and recommendations for what role, if any, the city should play in mitigating these obstacles
“The goal is to have a group of people who are in this situation and know daycare and know what’s going on and get everyone together to help find some resources for the community and also identify if the city can be a partner in this, if this is a city solution to a problem,” said Schugel.
Schugel and Councilor Brad DeVos both volunteered to serve on the task force and have received interest from South Elementary Teacher Stephanie Noble, Nicollet County Family Childcare Licensor Calanie Bruender, Sadi Laidlaw of the St. Peter Community Child Care Center, Heidi Scheurer of Hey Diddle Diddle Daycare, Amy Holst and Cassie Frey of Kid’s Corner, family daycare providers Shannon Zachman, Pamela Carpenter and Melissa Howe and community member Hector Aguilar.