On Monday, March 27 the St. Peter City Council voted to establish a 2023 Child Care Task Force which would identify issues facing the local child care industry and potential opportunities for providers.

Hey Diddle Diddle

Hey Diddle Diddle Daycare Director Heidi Scheurer sits with children as they work with Play-Doh. (File Photo)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments