Last month, a multitude of Park Row residents approached the St. Peter City Council to appeal the costs of preliminary assessments levied on their properties. The residents raised concerns that the assessments overestimated the value of the street reconstruction project to their properties and that the process to appeal was difficult and confusing to navigate.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments