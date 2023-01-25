Last month, a multitude of Park Row residents approached the St. Peter City Council to appeal the costs of preliminary assessments levied on their properties. The residents raised concerns that the assessments overestimated the value of the street reconstruction project to their properties and that the process to appeal was difficult and confusing to navigate.
Since then, the City Council has convened twice in workshop meetings to reevaluate the assessment policy. At the most recent workshop on Monday, Jan. 23, councilors brainstormed ideas for creating an assessment policy that’s simpler to understand, more equitable and less burdensome on individual homeowners.
“We need to make that balance and have it be equitably distributed among individual property owners and the city as a whole,” said Mayor Shanon Nowell. “We need to get closer than we are now, to be sure.”
Several members of the City Council expressed interest in looking to other communities that have placed caps on assessments, so that an individual property can be assessed only up to a certain threshold.
“I am interested in making sure homeowners don’t have an enormous burden that some of these assessments have been,” said Councilor Emily Bruflat. “I look at it from my own perspective as a homeowner, and with some of those amounts, I would be questioning if I can afford to stay here.”
The councilor further questioned if there were any options available for property owners to find help paying for their assessments. Under state statute, City Administrator Todd Prafke noted the city could defer special assessments on homesteads for reasons such as hardship due to age or disability. Currently, there is not a deferment policy in the city code.
Another idea floated to reduce assessment costs was to reduce benefitting properties' responsibility for paying for sidewalks. Under the current assessment policy, properties abutting a sidewalk are responsible for 100% of the cost of construction, reconstruction and repair.
But Councilor Dustin Sharstrom pointed out that sidewalks are not only used by the homeowners, but the wider community as well.
“We want sidewalks in our town and we want to promote them being utilized. Is that really something we need to assess 100% on the homeowner when it generally is used by the greater community as well?” Sharstrom asked.
Councilor Brad DeVos added that placing all of the cost burden of sidewalks on benefitting homeowners could discourage the construction of sidewalks. In Willmar, DeVos said the city went from building sidewalks on both sides of the street to one side of the street because of the savings.
“I don’t think that’s a dialogue we want to get into, eliminating sidewalks, but that has been a direction communities have gone to say, ‘Then I don't want it,’” said DeVos. “And from a homeowner’s perspective I can see that argument to be appealing when you’re getting assessed per linear foot for a sidewalk you’re not directly using 100%.”
City Administrator Prafke suggested the city explore the idea of redistributing certain assessment costs through other fees. For example, the cost of water mains and sanitary sewer up to the property line could be paid for by raising water and sewer rates rather than placing the full cost on abutting properties.
“I don’t think it would be a bad policy, because when we look at water, sewer, stormwater the things we are talking about replacing or fixing are literal conduits for the services residents pay. Someone has to pay for it,” said Councilor Ben Ranft. “If someone is building a home, they pay for sewer water coming up and that’s built into the cost of building a home. If someone doesn’t have a sewer line, they’re still going to pay for sewer.”
Councilor Darrell Pettis raised the idea of a base assessment in which benefitting properties below a certain size are charged the same amount for the street construction. Properties benefitting from water and sewer improvements would be charged an additional flat rate for each service on top of the street assessment. The city would adjust the assessment rate for inflation on a yearly basis.
In communities that have used this system, Pettis said the advantage was that the city could easily inform residents what their assessment total was going to be based on their location and services.
“The caveat is they had to do that for all their projects. When another project came through and, even if it wasn’t much for city funding, like the state would build a highway, they would assess those homes also,” said Pettis. “Even though the city wasn’t paying anything for them, a street assessment is a street assessment, you’re benefiting by another entity improving your street, you’re still going to pay that assessment.”
Prafke said city staff would provide data on the topics raised to the City Council at a future workshop meeting as the local government continues to evaluate the policy.