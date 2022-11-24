Amid a number of new businesses and housing coming to the Hallett’s Pond area, the city of St. Peter authorized the construction of 57 multi-family housing unit apartment building in the area.
Developer BRM Holdings LLC of Mankato, Minnesota has applied to construct the apartment building on 4.6 acres of land located directly west of Hy-Vee, east of the Nicollet County Fairgrounds and south of Hallett’s Pond. The area is largely vacant with the exception of a small, old metal shed.
Construction on the apartment building will start by June 1, 2023 and is scheduled to reach substantial completion by Dec. 31, 2023.
In an agreement with the developer, the city will obtain 0.9 acres of the privately owned land near Hallett’s Pond for parkland. The park will be developed on the land with input from the public, the developer, the Park and Recreation Advisory Board and Public Works Department.
BRM Holdings further agreed to provide an easement for a public access road and parking lot so visitors can access the new park from North Third Street. The developer is also responsible for constructing an asphalt trail in the park.
“Right now there’s trails coming from the east and the west that are both paved, but there’s a gap,” said Community Development Director Ben Baker. “That’s because the city does not own land at that time. With this project there will be a paved trail section that will get completed.“
Baker added that sidewalks constructed by the developer would connect to the fishing pier on Hallett’s Pond and would have signage to let the public know they can park on Third Street and access the pond.
Under the agreement, the 4.6 acres was subdivided into three lots: the public parkland, the site of the apartment building and a parcel that could serve as a location for a future building. The latter two sites fall under the ownership of BRM Holdings.
According to the conditions of the plat approval, the building must house no more than 60 units, shall not exceed 45 feet in height and must have a six foot tall fence on the southern property line and a chainlink fence on the western property line. At least 19 coniferous trees and 47 deciduous trees are to be planted throughout the site.
The city has further agreed to designate the property a tax increment financing (TIF) district, which would capture and reimburse the developer for the heightened tax revenue produced by the project.
Under the terms requested by the developer, the TIF District would capture 90% of the new revenues over a 14-year period, up to a total of $1.6 million. The TIF would expire once that amount is reached or at the end of the 14 years, whichever happens first.
The remaining 10% of the revenue would go directly to the city to offset administrative costs and finance the municipality’s other housing endeavors.
The TIF requires the developer to reserve 20% of the units (12 total) for families making below 50% of the area median income.