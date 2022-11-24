Hallett's Pond Development

A developer plans to build a new multi-family housing complex, west of Hy-Vee, adjacent to Hallett’s Pond in northern St. Peter. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)

Amid a number of new businesses and housing coming to the Hallett’s Pond area, the city of St. Peter authorized the construction of 57 multi-family housing unit apartment building in the area.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments