The St. Peter City Council acquired the right of way on Monday to construct a paved road west of St. Peter High School.
Community Development Director Ben Baker announced that staff was seeking to construct a paved collector street on the 26-foot wide gravel road, 361st Avenue, to account for increasing traffic in the area and further development near the high school.
“This road has seen a significant increase in the amount of traffic and dust since the high school and Community Spirit Park were constructed in 2017,” said Baker.
Due to maintenance and safety concerns, Oshawa and Traverse Townships successfully applied for a $1.25 million Local Road Improvement Program grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation in 2021 to partially finance the $2 million project alongside state aid funds from St. Peter.
In order to begin construction, the city first needed an 80 foot right-of-way. With the approval of the plat, the city can move forward on acquiring six parcels for the roadway and two parcels for stormwater.
Baker said the city has met with five of the six affected property owners and that a majority of property owners were in support of the project and willing to negotiate purchase agreements for the land. But because the land falls within a prescriptive easement, City Administrator Todd Prafke said the city has a right to build whether or not the property owners voluntarily deed the land.
“You have a right to build that road over that property,” Prafke told the council. “Our preference would be to come to an agreement with all the property owners because we see very clearly it’s a benefit to the community, but it’s also a benefit to them.”
Baker anticipated the city would have the project ready to go out for bid this winter and construction this summer. Once construction is completed, 361st Ave. would be annexed into St. Peter and the city would designate a new name for the street.
Before the approval of the plat, nearby property owner Bob Lambert, told the City Council any drainage improvements that would direct storm water from the roadway to his property.
Lambert said his farmland has suffered from consistent flooding since the early 1980’s after Nicollet County constructed a series of drainage ditches. He blamed the drainage system for redirecting water from two creeks onto his property and raised concern that the municipal road improvement could further contribute to the flooding.
“We have interest from developers that at least want to talk to us about it, but when they see the flooding on it, they want to walk away,” said Lambert. “They say, ‘Solve that issue and we’ll be interested.’ So it behooves not only us, but the city as well to solve this issue.”
Lambert requested the city meet with the county and regulatory agencies to develop a plan to redirect the excess storm water into a series of ponds. This would not only reduce the flooding, Lambert claimed, it would also prevent the water from draining into the Minnesota River.
“Water from farm fields is coming into our sand prairie and getting into your drinking water,” said Lambert. “Eventually this water is going to have to make its way to the Minnesota River. The state of Minensota doesn’t want that water untreated, getting to the Minnesota River either.”
After the project is completed, City Engineer Jeff Domras indicated the stormwater improvements would not impact Lambert’s property. The north end drainage system would take storm water from the roadway and deliver it toward the Traverse Road ditch while the drainage system on the south end would maintain the same existing drainage characteristics.
“We’re not increasing the stormwater rate and not increasing the flows or the rate or the quantity of water,” said Domras.