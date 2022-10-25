Smoke Shop of Faribo

An employee at the Smoke Shop of Faribo restocks shelves of recently legalized THC-infused products. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)

Earlier this year, Minnesota legislators surprised observers by adding a provision to a Health and Human Services omnibus bill to legalize the sale and consumption of products containing small amounts of THC, the psychoactive substance contained in marijuana.

Delta-9 Holy Smoke Tobacco

Gummy candy with Delta-9 THC is now on the shelves at various retailers across the state. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Matthew Little

Matthew Little poses with some of the THC products that Midwest Extraction Services produces. The company has quickly grown to become one of the largest THC suppliers in Minnesota. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Read the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments