Nick and Chalsey Rengstorf are carrying on the farming tradition of two families in Nicollet County.
They purchased the 106-year-old Von Ohlen family farm building site at 43893 520th St. in North Mankato from Nick's mother, Julie Hendrycks, in 2016, and this January they bought the 162-year-old Rengstorf farm at 497794 491st Ave. in Courtland from Nick's grandparents, Dave and Marlys "Molly" Rengstorf.
The original owners of both farms immigrated from Germany.
Both started out as animal/grain farms. Over the years, Von Ohlen had beef cattle, dairy, corn, soybeans, alfalfa, oats, barley and wheat. Rengstorf had a dairy farm, hogs, chickens, corn, oats, alfalfa and soybeans.
After trying various other forms of farming, they both shifted to focusing on grain farming.
Nick's mom and grandparents grew up on the farms. In fact, his grandparents still live in the nearly original homestead. The first home burned down in the first year but was rebuilt in 1860 and still stands.
The Hendrycks still live and work on the farm in a house across the ravine.
Von Ohlen Farm, 1916
Hendrycks and her husband, Judd, still own the farmland which was passed down from her father, Leo Von Ohlen, who died last year.
Nick and Chalsey Rengstorf not only farm 200 acres in North Mankato and 240 acres in Courtland, they rent additional land, bringing their total acreage of corn and soybeans to 2,700.
The Rengstorfs tentatively plan to expand to even more acreage and workers.
"As more and more people retire, there will be more land to farm," Nick said.
Nick does much of the work himself, but he gets help from family during harvest and other busy times of the year.
Nick is proud to continue the tradition of keeping the farms in the same family, which has become less common than in the past with sales to nonfamily owners.
"It's a unique thing that not a lot of farm sites these days can carry that tradition on," Nick said. "If you're not actively farming, they just die off and get sold off. It means a lot to be able to keep it in the family. The older generation farmed, and all their kids moved off the farm for another job. And nobody came back to farm again.
"You had 200-acre farms all over, and when they quit farming, you rent them out till they pass away, and either the kids get it or they sell it."
These days, Nick said, "you wouldn't be able to farm 200 acres and live off of it. You'd have to have another source of income."
His mom, Julie, also thinks it's important to have the farm remain in the same family.
"Family and history always have been important to me since I was a little kid," Julie said. "My dad has only girls, so we figured the farm would be sold one day and that would be the end. My dad wanted to retire and my husband and I already farmed north of Nicollet. My dad asked if we wanted to farm this and buy the farm site. My whole family thought it was great because it was going to be kept in the family."
Then when the Hendrycks started thinking about retirement, they asked Nick if he wanted to move into the original farm house.
"It's wonderful," Hendrycks, 60, said. "I can't think of a greater life to be able to work with your family. I get to see my grandkids, and I get to work with them.
"It's been in our blood. It's been in my husband's blood. We get to do what we all grew up doing. Farming runs deep. There are so few family farms now. Everything has gotten big and corporate."
Nick, 42, grew up working on the farm. Then after going to college and starting his own business, he came back home in 2010 to help out full time on the farm and later in 2016 to live with his wife and three children, Colton 14; Zoie, 11; and Justin, 7.
"I grew up with a great work ethic," Hendrycks said. "We taught Nick that. It's evident in the way Nick and Chalsey work. I'm confident that our grandkids are going to grow up with that same 'you work hard and get the job done and enjoy what you're doing.' It's a way of life. I wouldn't give it up for the world. We handed over the management, but we still love to do the work."
Chalsey grew up on a Charolais beef cattle farm just down the road in Judson.
"I did lots of bailing hay and square bailing," she said. "It's a challenge for me to be in the equipment. I was in the animal side, and I was always on the hay rack. And now I'm on the tractor.
"I like being outside and having farm animals (cats and dogs) running around and no close neighbors."
Chalsey also drives a Nicollet School bus owned by Hendrycks.
But farming is No. 1 in the family.
"I like the fact that you're your own boss," Nick said. "I enjoy doing the work. There are different challenges every year which makes it interesting."
They're unsure if their children will carry on the family tradition to a sixth generation.
"There's a possibility," Nick said.
"It depends where they go to college, too, if it will be close," Chalsey said.
"That's the hope that somebody will take it another generation," Julie said.
Rengstorf Farm, 1868
Dave Rengstorf, 82, has lived his entire life on the family farm. His wife, Marlys "Molly" Rengstorf, moved there in 1960 when they got married.
"It's a blessing to have it in the family all those years," Dave said. "It's nice that it's going to stay that way. We love the peace and quiet. We're not city people."
Molly said they could have sold it for a better profit, but the intention was to keep it in the family as long as possible.
"What I've gathered the years I've been here is they're really proud to have this in their family that long," Molly said. "It's the same property and the same soil that they had then."
Molly grew up on a nearby farm until she was a sophomore in high school and moved to Nicollet when her father became a carpenter.
The Rengstorfs' three boys grew up working on the farm. But they went on to other professions.
"It was pretty hard at that time for two families to live off one farm," Dave said if one of his sons wanted to farm there. "This farm wasn't that big as far as tillable acres. It's 240 acres, but 80 of it is woodland. So it was only 160 tillable."
Descendants of Dave also owned three other farms nearby but sold them off, leaving only the homestead.
The Rengstorfs retired from farming in 2003 and rented the land out since then. In July 19, 2008, they had a reunion at the farm to celebrate the 150th anniversary.
Nick stepped in and started renting land from his grandparents for about five years, and he purchased it this year.
Nick said his main reason for the acquisition was to keep it in the family.
His grandparents continue to live in the home and plan to live there as long as they're able.
While Nick's only employment is farming, Dave held a number of jobs outside the farm including the creamery in Courtland and a feed store and 3M in New Ulm.
Dave and Marlys sold off most of their equipment, so Nick and his family bring theirs 8 miles from North Mankato to Courtland. This year the Rengstorf farm in Courtland is exclusively corn. Next year it will be soybeans. It switches every year.