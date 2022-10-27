Von Ohlen family farm

Gathered by their combine during harvest this fall on the Von Ohlen family farm are, from left, Nick Rengstorf, Chalsey Rengstorf, their children Zoie, 11; Colton, 14; and Justin, 7; and Julie Hendryks and Judd Hendryks.

 By PAT BECK Guest Contributor

Nick and Chalsey Rengstorf are carrying on the farming tradition of two families in Nicollet County.

Rengtorf sign.jpg

Dave and Marlys "Molly" Rengstorf earned sesquicentennial farm recognition for reaching 150 years in the same family in 2008 in Courtland. It is one of more than 450 such farms in the state. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Von Ohlen tractor by corn.jpg

Nick and Chalsey Rengstorf and Nick's mother, Julie Hendrycks, gather by a cornfield and a 1953 Farmall tractor which is still operational on the century farm in North Mankato. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Von Ohnen barn.jpg

Nick and Chalsey Rengstorf and Nick's mother, Julie Hendrycks, stand on a combine in front of the original barn on the farm in North Mankato. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Von Ohlen corn cob.jpg

Nick Rengstorf shows a ear of corn just before harvest this fall in North Mankato. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Von Ohlen farm

The original Von Ohlen farmhouse still stands in North Mankato.
Von Ohlen farm with beef cattle in the 1960s.jpg

The Von Ohlens raised beef cattle in the late '60s.
Rengstorfs grandparents and grandchildren in front of present home.jpg

Dave and Marlys "Molly" Rengstorf and Nick and Chalsey Rengstorf stand in front of the family farmhouse built in 1859 in Courtland. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Rengstorf bench

Some of the wood from the original Rengstorf farm barn was crafted into benches and birdhouses at the home of Dave and Marlys "Molly" Rengstorf in Courtland. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Rengstorf farm.jpg

The shows an aerial view of the Rengstorf farm building site in 1953 in Courtland.
Rengstad family in front of home 1909.jpg

The Rengstorf farmhouse and family in 1909. From left are Fred Rengstorf senior, Irene Rengdorf (Mrs. Ted Bode), Edward Rensdorf, Mrs. Fred (Maria) Rengstorf senior, Fred Rengstorf junior, Mrs. John (Maria) Rengstorf (Fred senior's mother).

