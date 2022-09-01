Lora Dennis

Lora Dennis

As the Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Local, St. Peter native Lora Dennis oversees around 50 NBC and Telemundo local television stations across the country.

Lora Dennis St. Peter Herald

Lora Dennis (Johnson) interviewed a St. Peter resident returning from teaching in China in one of her first stories in the St. Peter Herald, dated July 29, 1989.

