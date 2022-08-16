Candidates are throwing their hats in the ring to run for open positions on city councils and school boards representing St. Peter, Cleveland and Kasota.
Filing deadlines for local seats have closed as of Tuesday, Aug. 16, but candidates have up to two days to withdraw their filings. Here's the status of the local races.
St. Peter
There are no City Council seats up for election this year, but one seat on the St. Peter School Board will be on the November ballot. School Board member Bill Kraut is running unopposed.
Cleveland
Two positions on the Cleveland City Council and the mayoral post will be contested this November.
Mayor Don McCabe has served in office since 2011 and is receiving a challenge from Erik Hansen.
On the City Council, Nancy Gens and Justin Schaebert are running for re-election against challengers Anne Hiller and Sarah McCabe.
Recently appointed City Councilor Tonya Schummer is also running for her current seat in a special election unopposed.
Four candidates are also battling for three seats on the Cleveland School Board. Nancy Heidberg is the only incumbent School Board member looking to keep her seat. Candidates Kevin McCabe, Kylee Myer and Ryan Ponwith would be fresh faces.
Kasota
Kasota Mayor Betty Ingalls will face off against opponent Timothy John Wilson on the November ballot. Councilors April Slager and Cory Ruetzel are running unopposed.
