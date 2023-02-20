Galentine's Day 1

Minnesota Comedians Khadijah Cooper and Gabby OK perform at the Capitol Room for the CADA Galentine's Day fundraiser. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

For this year’s Valentine’s Day season, CADA reminded community members that romantic relationships aren’t the only ones worth celebrating.

Galentine's Day 3

Liz Eder of St. Peter (left), Ciara Beitlich of Mankato (center) and Jocelyn Hartman of St. Clair share a table at the Galentine's Day fundraiser. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Galentine's Day 2

Cari Moriarty and Lisa Kay hosted friendship-trivia. Up to eight friends at each table competed to answer trivia questions related to friendship and CADA. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

 
Galentine's Day 4

A long table of cakes, donuts and other confectionaries were up for bid during the CADA Galentine's Day silent auction. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

