For this year’s Valentine’s Day season, CADA reminded community members that romantic relationships aren’t the only ones worth celebrating.
On Thursday, Feb. 16, CADA commemorated the importance of friendships with their second annual Galentine’s Day fundraiser at the Capitol Room in St. Peter. Funds raised from the event are used to support CADA’s services for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in the nine county region.
Kristen Walters. CADA Development and Communications Manager, said the organization wanted to celebrate the non-romantic relationships in one’s life, which are often vital in helping survivors of abuse in their recovery.
“Time and again our advocates were hearing from survivors that one of the most critical elements of their healing process after their abuse was their support system, their friends and family and the people in their lives who helped them through a really tough time,” said Walters.
CADA took inspiration from Galentine’s Day’s origins in the sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” in which protagonist Leslie Knope and her friends leave their husbands and boyfriends at home to celebrate their friendship the day before Valentine’s Day.
Around 200 guests packed into the Capitol Room on Thursday ready to share a table, signature cocktails and a flurry of friendship-themed activities with their besties. The evening featured private professional photo sessions, friendship trivia and a desert-themed silent auction which would satisfy even Leslie Knope’s sweet tooth.
Even the entertainment was focused on friendship. Returning comedian Khadijah Cooper shared the stage with fellow Minnesota comic Gabby OK for a set on the ups and downs of friendship.
Jason Mack, Executive Director of CADA, said Galentine’s Day offers a light-hearted avenue for community members to connect with and support the organization in tackling an otherwise difficult topic.
“I think what’s really going to help is give us an audience to get in front of people, talk with people and connect with the mission in a way that's fun and exciting,” said Mack. “Sometimes our work can be a little heavy, the topic is a little intense, but this is a nice way to be able to talk about it, get support for it and raise funds for our work across the whole region.”
Funds help CADA cover the costs of community advocate services in St. Peter, Mankato, New Ulm and other cities, support groups as well as emergency financial assistance for survivors. CADA has offices serving Nicollet, Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
In 2021, CADA reported serving nearly 2,000 people through shelter, advocacy and supervised parenting services. The emergency shelter in Mankato housed 71 women and 67 children escaping from domestic and sexual violence and 887 support group sessions were offered to survivors.