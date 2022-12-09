A map of Nuvera’s fiber network in Nicollet County. The darker blue line intersecting with New Sweden and Nicollet and branching west towards Cleveland maps the upcoming fiber-optic backbone. The light blue and yellow lines represent existing Nuvera broadband infrastructure. Households within the red circles on the map will be able to connect with the wireless service provided by two new cell towers.
Nicollet County is investing up to $1.5 million in a broadband network, which could provide high-speed internet service to over 1,200 homes and businesses.
The agreement with internet service provider Nuvera Communications to finance the construction of an 18-mile fiber-optic cable network and a pair of wireless towers was unanimously approved by the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 8, with Commissioner John Luepke abstaining.
The fiber optic backbone will run from 501st Lane and 478th Street, east of New Ulm, toward 478th Street and 451st Lane. The network will then run north through the cities of Nicollet and New Sweden until the intersection of 370th Street and Highway 22.
Once complete, the backbone will form a fiber ring with an existing fiber network, currently forming a C-shape from New Sweden to south of Lafayette, Klossner, New Ulm and Courtland.
Up to 82 homes will have a direct connection to the fiber optic line. Nuvera aims to connect the network to a pair of fixed wireless towers that could expand coverage to as many as 1,236 households and businesses within a 7-mile radius. One tower lies just north of the city of Nicollet, and the other is positioned around halfway between New Sweden and Nicollet.
According to Nuvera’s proposal, the towers will provide rural customers with up to 100 Mbps high-speed wireless broadband. The broadband wireless radius reaches addresses in Nicollet, Courtland, Brighton, Bernadotte, New Sweden, Granby, Lake Prairie, Traverse, Oshawa and Belgrade townships.
The estimated project costs come in at around $1.1 million. County dollars financing the project are sourced from the federal funds distributed to Nicollet County through the American Rescue Plan Act.