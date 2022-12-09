Nicollet County Broadband map

A map of Nuvera’s fiber network in Nicollet County. The darker blue line intersecting with New Sweden and Nicollet and branching west towards Cleveland maps the upcoming fiber-optic backbone. The light blue and yellow lines represent existing Nuvera broadband infrastructure. Households within the red circles on the map will be able to connect with the wireless service provided by two new cell towers.

Nicollet County is investing up to $1.5 million in a broadband network, which could provide high-speed internet service to over 1,200 homes and businesses.

