With a bustling downtown and a college on the hill, the city of St. Peter is an untapped market for a brewery. Now, three entrepreneurs are looking to quench the town’s thirst.
Paddlefish Brewing Company is currently just a name on a page, but if all goes according to plan, the name could be featured on signage at the Nicollet County Plaza as early as spring 2023.
The initiative began with college friends Eric Johnson and Luke Dragseth. Born and raised in the beer capital of the world, Milwaukee, Dragseth picked up a talent for brewing and shared his homemade cream ale with his friends. At the time, Johnson joked that Dragseth should sell his product, but around two years later, the idea grew into a serious proposal.
After taking a brewery trip in the summer of 2022, Johnson fell in love with the industry and was determined to start a brewery of his own. He knew that Dragseth was the perfect fit as Paddlefish’s head brewer.
In need of someone with managerial experience, Johnson recruited Dave Long, a lover of craft beer who has visited 145 breweries across the country, to serve as general manager.
Together, Johnson, Dragseth and Long co-own the Paddlefish Brewing Company.
Paddlefish Brewing Company takes its name from the growing paddlefish population in St. Peter. The owners intend to lease 2,120 square feet of space in Nicollet Plaza, which would be divided into a 560-square-foot brewery and a 1,506-square-foot taphouse separated by a glass wall.
The owners considered Nicollet Plaza an optimal place for the business, due to its placement near Hwy. 169 and the potential for outdoor seating extending into the private parking lot.
At its Nov. 14 meeting, the St. Peter City Council approved a recommendation from the Economic Development Authority to grant Paddlefish Brewing Company a $25,000 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund. The loan covers approximately 14% of the estimated $185,000 start-up costs.
“I’m really impressed. They could have easily been dissuaded by the amount of work it took to put this together, but they have a solid plan,” said Councilor Brad DeVos. “Their financials have been reviewed by two members of the EDA, along with Ben, and I think this is going to be a great asset to the community. I think it’s a great development we have here in the community, and something we could really use.”
The owners have ambitious goals for the taproom and brewery. According to the business plan, Paddlefish Brewing Company expects to turn a profit in its first year of business, even by conservative estimates.
“This is why we have these loan programs in place, to support businesses to be able to get started, get established,” said Councilor Keri Johnson. “It’s that gap financing that’s really helpful.”