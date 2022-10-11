Disposing of loose branches, nuts and vegetation at the Ney Nature Center has never been so easy, thanks to the handiwork of a St. Peter Boy Scout.
On Saturday, Devan Stenger of Boy Scout Troop 58 was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. The 17-year old earned one of the highest honors in scouting after completing a 13-year journey, consisting of 21 merit badges and his Eagle Scout project — building a compost pit for the Ney Nature Center.
The concrete block structure, layered with cement, silicone and gravel mortar is much hardier than the compost pit that came before. The concave design, built upon two metal signposts, allows Ney Nature Center staff to use its tractor to plow piles of compost into the pit without breaking.
For Stenger, the project was his way of giving back to Ney for years of fun memories. As a student at Minnesota New Country School in Henderson, Stenger spent many school days and class activities at the center's 446 acres of woods, prairies and trails.
"The [school] is really close with the Nature Center, and I love going up there, so I figured 'You know what? If I could do something to give back, that would be great,'" said Stenger.
So the budding Eagle Scout reached out to Ney leaders and learned the existing compost bin wasn't compatible with the tractor. He set off to work on the project but had many hurdles to jump before reaching the construction stage.
"You're starting out with absolutely nothing," said Stenger. "So [I was] finding out how big the tractor bucket is, then finding the materials I'd need, how much it was going to cost and where I was going to find this kind of money and who am I going to have help me build this and how am I going to get this done out there."
Fortunately, Stenger had plenty of experience working with his hands. His favorite merit badge to earn was welding, in which he learned to fuse steel plates together and carve his initials into metal. His work was impressive enough that the weld shop owner offered him a job, though, at 13, he was too young to accept it.
Upon receiving the appropriate measurements, Stenger began to gather materials and draw up plans, even building a model compost pit out of LEGOs as a blueprint. When construction day finally arrived, he and a team of volunteer scouts spent around five hours laying the concrete blocks.
The teamwork and friendships made in scouting have motivated the 17-year-old to continue his journey ever since his start as a first-grade Tiger Cub.
"Being able to interact with other boys and camping is one thing I always loved, just being able to get out of the house and do activities with other people is one of the best things," said Stenger.
An Eagle Scout ceremony in honor of Stenger's dedication and achievement was held on Saturday with Scoutmaster Jim Neubauer awarding him the rank of Eagle.
"I got to watch him grow through the whole program from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts. That's one of the reasons why I'm still involved in Scouts," said Neubauer.