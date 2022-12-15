A proposal to connect up to 23 unserved and 68 under-served locations in rural Nicollet County to high speed internet is ready to launch with the backing of the state of Minnesota.
Nuvera’s planned fiber-optic network, serving rural Nicollet County east of Courtland and south of Swan Lake along and south of Hwy. 24 was one of 61 projects benefiting from nearly $100 million in state Border to Border grants.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded a $479,000 grant to the $950,000 million project, which will offer 1 Gbps upstream and downstream connection speeds to a swath of unserved residences, businesses and farms.
With the funding, Nuvera will be expanding its service in Nicollet County and connecting fiber to homes and businesses within the build area.
“These new grants all help extend the build into harder to reach rural communities Nuvera is serving in Nicollet County,” said Nuvera representative Joanna Hjelmeland. “Either from new build fiber lines or existing fiber lines it will be a 100% fiber connection.”
Nuvera’s grant application received support from Nicollet County, but no county dollars are being invested in the project.
”The county is very excited for Nuvera to expand their services and we look forward to the increased access to healthcare, education and remote work as we move forward,” said Nicollet County Administrator Mandy Landkamer.
Nuvera’s construction timeline is yet to be determined.
The nearly $99.6 million slate of Border-to-Border grants announced by Gov. Tim Walz Thursday set the record for Minnesota’s largest single investment in broadband infrastructure. Over 33,000 homes and businesses across 48 counties are anticipated to receive broadband coverage.
“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” said Gov. Walz. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family — no matter where you live.”
The funding represents a massive expansion of the Border-to-Border program. This single investment of $99.6 million is equivalent to over three-quarters of total Border-to-Border grant dollars distributed since its inception in 2014. Up to this point, DEED had provided nearly $130 million in Border-to-Border grants to provide high speed internet access to more than 57,000 homes and businesses.
The investment includes funding primarily from two sources — half of a $50 million appropriation from the state legislature and $70 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
New opportunities for funding are right around the corner. DEED is opening applications around Dec. 19 for $67.6 million for broadband deployment ($25 million from the Legislature and $42.6 million in federal funding).
“Broadband is the plumbing of the twenty-first century — without it, businesses and households can’t participate in today’s economy,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We’re proud to work with broadband providers and offer these historic grants that will empower more growth and more equity in our state.”