Search teams and local law enforcement have located a body presumed to be a Cleveland man who went missing last winter.
Search teams were on the lookout for missing person Shawn Michael Mooring, age 25, of Cleveland Township, on the morning of Friday, April 14 when the body was found around Silver Lake in Cleveland Township. Searchers located a body in the cattails and trees along the southeastern shoreline of the lake.
Searchers removed the body from the shoreline, where it will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.
Mooring has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, when in the midst of an apparent mental health crisis, he left his home in rural Cleveland, wearing only sandals on his feet and an insulated vest, leaving behind his motor vehicle and cell phone.
Assisting in the search was the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff's Mounted Posse, the Cleveland Fire Department and the Le Center Fire Department.
The matter is still pending upon the conclusion of the final autopsy.
