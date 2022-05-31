The jazziest, grooviest celebration of the year is coming back to Minnesota Square Park on June 11.
The St. Peter Ambassadors are bringing together a free, live music festival in the park, complete with local food and craft vendors, for the 12th annual Blues Fest. It marks the second year since Blues Fest could return from a COVID-induced hiatus.
“Last year, I think people were excited for it to start up again, and I think this year we’ll have even more people there,” said Dave Detlefsen of the St. Peter Ambassadors.
Featuring four separate acts, the Saturday show kicks off at noon and features a 7:30 p.m. performance by headliner the Lamont Cranston Band. Founded in 1969, the Minnesota-based blues group is best known for its 1980s Billboard hit “Upper Mississippi Shakedown.”
Pat Hayes, who formed the band with his brother Larry, continues to perform as Lamont Cranston’s frontman. Since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the concert tours across the country, The Lamont Cranston Band is celebrating its 50th anniversary tour this year.
Keyboardist Bruce McCabe, who toured with the band at the height of its popularity, is playing with the Lamont Cranston Band throughout the year, including at Blues Fest.
The Saturday concert kicks off at noon with a performance by award-winning saxophonist Adrian Barnett and The Questers. Barnett is a Minnesota State University, Mankato graduate whose claim to fame is his ability to play two saxophones at the same time.
“Adrian is one of the premier up and coming saxophone players, like the starting pitcher for a AAA baseball team. He’s just about to get going,” said John Mayer of the St. Peter Ambassadors. “We’re lucky we have him.”
Occupying the 2:30 p.m. spot are newcomers to Blues Fest, The Swamp Poppas. The Minnesota band specializes in zydeco, a genre of music from Louisiana, which mixes the blues with Creole and indigenous music.
“It’s a down-south kind of feel. It’s like a mix between an accordion band and a ska band,” said Mayer. “There’s lots of elbows in the air and generally people are moving around a lot because it’s really fun.”
Then at 5:30 p.m., Chicago-style blues band Jon McDonald will take the stage. McDonald spent years playing guitar alongside the legendary Magic Slim.
Blues Fest will be catered by vendors, such as El Tacazo, the St. Peter High School Trap Team and the Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corp among others. Artisans will be selling their homemade wares at the event as well and Blues Fest still has open slots for vendors to sign up.
The music festival continues into Sunday with a closing ceremony at 4 p.m. and music on the patio by Kit Kildahl and Josh Gravelin at Patrick’s on Third.
Mayer is expecting high turnout with a combination of clear skies and recent improvements to the Minnesota Square Park venue.
“It’s strange, but the park itself is new. There are new concrete sidewalks that are there. There’s a new entrance on the north side and a parking lot on the south side, so we’re expecting good things,” said Mayer. "It should be a banner year as always.”