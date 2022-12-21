Christmas is a time for family, fellowship and giving. At the Ney Nature Center, the holiday is also a time for feathered friends.
Over a dozen enthusiastic birders gathered at the Nature Center Saturday to learn about the Christmas Bird Count, an annual census of the region’s feathered wildlife conducted entirely by volunteer birdwatchers.
The event attracts around 60 to 90 participants each year, ranging from professional birders to rookies, with a shared mission of collecting data on the amount of bird species they see outside. Residents living within a 7.5-mile radius of the Ney Nature Center, such as those living in Le Sueur and Henderson, often count the birds outside their home. But those living outside the radius can still participate by counting on public lands within the region.
After marking their observations on data sheets provided by the Ney Nature Center, volunteers send their findings back to the Nature Center. Data collected by local birders is then compiled with the observations of thousands of birdwatchers from across the United States and Canada collecting findings for the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.
The national yuletide birding tradition dates back to Christmas Day, 1900. At a time when American hunters often celebrated the season by competing to kill the most birds, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman decided to count them instead. Word of the Christmas Bird Count quickly spread among those who shared Chapman’s concern over the declining bird populations and a now 122-year-old tradition was born.
The Christmas Bird Count has since become a valuable source of data for researchers, ornithologists and conservationists. Over 300 peer-reviewed articles have cited data from the CBC, and the count has frequently been used to inform United States federal agencies.
“The data is used to predict the numbers, the population where birds are at different times of the year, things like that,” said Ney Nature Center Resource Manager Alex Colling.
The Christmas Bird Count is also used to observe trends at the local level.
“Each year, we keep track of our top 10 birds that are counted,” said Colling. “Some years, we get more geese, sometimes we get more chickadees or starlings. That has to do with a number of different things, whether it’s the temperature or available resources.”
The local Christmas Bird Count was first established 26 years ago by naturalists Art and Barb Straub, perhaps best known to readers for their Near Nature columns documenting their encounters with area wildlife.
The couple remains deeply involved in the count and, on Saturday, shared tales of their meetings with a litany of common and rare bird species that budding birdwatchers might encounter this time of year.
“Our goal is to turn people onto nature. People is all around us but we don’t recognize it. There’s so much excitement,” said Art Straub. “Today, we were birding this morning, and we saw how many robins at one time, 100?”
“At least 130 for sure, probably more than that,” Barb Straub added. “That’s really exciting for this time of year.”
When it comes to birding, the Straubs’ motto is to ‘expect the unexpected.’ The most exciting part of birdwatching is never knowing what you’ll find. This time of year, birders are likely to see house sparrows, Canada geese, dark-eyed Juncos and wild turkeys. But a few eagle-eyed observers come across rare finds, like snowy owls, trumpeter swans and hawks.
“[One year], we had 40-50 eagles at the Minnesota River bridge crossing. The fish must have been there and they kept coming,” said Art.
“That was just really something,” added Barb. “It was very unusual.”
While birdwatchers can never know what they’ll find, what’s for certain is a good story will come with it — one that can be shared with family at the holiday table.