Ney Nature Center bird

A dark-eyed junco seen feeding at the Ney Nature Center on the day of the Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 17. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Christmas is a time for family, fellowship and giving. At the Ney Nature Center, the holiday is also a time for feathered friends.

Art Straub

Art Straub, who established the Christmas Bird Count at the Ney Nature Center with his wife Barb Straub, shares stories about his encounters with swans at the Ney Nature Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments