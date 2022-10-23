Franco Ortiz (front), Shaeyla Ortiz (middle) and Kimberlynn Ortiz show off their La Catrina figures made from wire and clay in a St. Peter Public Library workshop for the Day of the Dead. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Recognized for the macabre contrast between her elegant dresses and skeletal features, La Catrina is one of the most enduring symbols of Dia de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead. The lavishly-dressed skeleton has become synonymous with death and is represented in figures, murals, and costume across Mexico during Day of the Dead celebrations.
Community members made their own figures of La Catrina with wire, clay and fabric under the tutelage of Minneapolis artist Gustavo Boada on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the St. Peter Public Library.
Boada is a professional puppeteer who crafts his own puppets and masks. In his 25 year career, he's performed in Peru, Chile, Puerto Rico and across the United States. Between his shows and teaching, Boada has made time to visit the St. Peter Public Library for the past several years to instruct community members on how to make La Catrina before the Day of the Dead is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.
"La Catrina is a character that is very traditional for the Day of the Dead that represents the humor and in the same way it demystifies the dead as something terrible, far away, and makes it closer to us," said Boada. "Be respectful, but at the same time recognize that it's what everyone is going through. We will finally be together with our loved ones. So there's a kind of joy and sadness."
La Catrina's origins date back to sketch by Mexican Political Lithographer José Guadalupe Posada satirizing upper-class women who lightened their skin and adopted European dress. The image was eventually popularized as an icon of the Day of the Dead.
Boada supplied the workshop participants with all the materials they would need to create their own La Catrina. Students, both children and adults, began with a wire frame and covered it with white clay which would become La Catrina's bones. Boada encouraged the participants to put their own spin on the character as they picked out fabrics to dress her with.
"I do ballet, so I really wanted to make a person that does ballet," said 9-year-old Cecilia Waller of St. Peter.
Her friend, 9-year old Beatrice Combs of St. Peter, said she also wanted to make a ballet dancer since she wants to do ballet too. But when her figure wasn't turning out how she anticipated, she decided to take the project in a different direction.
"I thought it was fun and a little frustrating because you had to make your own thing from scratch and it was hard and I kept stabbing myself with the needle," said Combs.
Workshop participants sewed the fabrics together to create dresses for La Catrina and then hot-glued the elegant pieces to her body. When the figures were finished they were attached to a pedestal so they could be displayed on a mantle or an ofrenda.
"It's always been our culture," said workshop participant Franco Ortiz of Mankato. "We usually just buy the things, so it was nice that we could do it and make it ourselves this year."
