Franco Ortiz (front), Shaeyla Ortiz (middle) and Kimberlynn Ortiz show off their La Catrina figures made from wire and clay in a St. Peter Public Library workshop for the Day of the Dead. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Recognized for the macabre contrast between her elegant dresses and skeletal features, La Catrina is one of the most enduring symbols of Dia de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead. The lavishly-dressed skeleton has become synonymous with death and is represented in figures, murals, and costume across Mexico during Day of the Dead celebrations.

9-year-old Cecilia Waller (left) and 9-year-old Beatrice Combs (right) sew dresses for their La Catrina figures. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Shaeyla Ortiz cuts pieces of fabric for her La Catrina figure. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

