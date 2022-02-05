The “right path,” and not the yellow brick road, is what led Cole McCarthy and Gavin Grochow to the Winterfest Medallion at 6:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 in Levee Park.
“We knew about the path, and the right side of the path is where it had to be,” Grochow said. “Clues pointed to trees that stood out from others.”
This is a story of déjà vu two and coup, because the Grochow-McCarthy tandem was actually a trio when they found the Medallion in 2017 in Jefferson Park. McCarthy’s sister Taylor was part of the search party that year but couldn’t commit to it in 2022.
McCarthy was in the park on Friday night for 15 minutes, and Grochow only five minutes, when they struck Medallion gold.
“This is it, this is it!” McCarthy said as he hit something promising with a shovel. Liberating a white-as-snow rip-stop envelope tucked beneath frosty layers at the base of a cluster of trees, McCarthy presented it for Grochow’s inspection. “Well rip it open,” Grochow said with glee, performing the task himself to reveal the acrylic idol all shiny in the flashlight beam. “We got it!” the metal-rake-wielding Grochow confirmed to McCarthy.
They were partners from the start of the 2022 hunt, just like 2017.
“Oh yeah, 100 percent,” said McCarthy, 19, a business student at South Central College and St. Peter native.
“That was never a question,” said Grochow, 22, who works at River’s Edge Hospital with the culinary team. He’s thinking about pursuing a program along those lines at South Central College.
They have no immediate earmarks for the $1,000 in Chamber Bucks put up as the prize by the Saint Peter Tourism and Visitor’s Bureau.
And who needs luck when you have a Luker to lead you to the loot? Barb Luker, that is, the longtime administrative whiz with the City of Saint Peter who has known McCarthy and Grochow for nearly and over two decades. She suggested to them Levee Park, because the Saint Peter Chamber used to host pie and ice cream socials. “Slice of pie” was a clue phrase.
“Barb is the one who put us in Levee,” Grochow said. “Before that, we were stumped. We were in Gault Park, because Graceland was a clue and Sam Gault and Elvis both had daughters named Lisa. Plus, ‘palm trees sway’ could have meant the Gaults traveling to Florida.” Old tires made new as playground equipment also allured.
On Wednesday night, McCarthy and Grochow were at the Legion playing Bingo when the new clue was posted, and “recharging” shocked them like a lightning bolt. They proceeded in sweatshirts and tennis shoes to Levee Park to search around the electric boxes for about a fruitless half hour before returning to Bingo hoping for better odds. After the find on Friday, they figured “recharging” referred to the electric infrastructure nearby behind City Hall.
As with the 2017 find, when the Medallion was in a brown cotton glove, there were footprints and dig marks all around what would prove to be the giving trees this time.
“There was a lady there before us by just a few minutes. Searching right there,” McCarthy said.
In all, Grochow and McCarthy searched for eight hours this year and googled a heckuva lot too.
“The clues were hard, but finding it before, we felt like we knew how to look,” Grochow said. “Like, how specific the clues get on what days during the hunt. And history and references, like ‘key’ and Saint Peter maybe meaning the Pearly Gates.”
They nabbed it after Clue #8, exactly one week into the 18th hunt. This is the first year it was hidden in Levee Park. Watch for clue meanings to be posted next week as the Medallion Rapscallions (hiders/clue writers) emerge from hiding.
Clues led hunters on an odyssey from Graceland in Memphis to the magical land of Oz and Kansas to the Pearly Gates of Saint Peter.
Which was sweeter, the find in 2017 or the find in 2022? “Oh, wow, the answer has to be 2017, because we worked so hard and it paid off, in a new way,” McCarthy said. Grochow scratched his stocking cap and quickly agreed.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who had won three Super Bowls together, were asked the “which-is-the-sweetest” question in 2021. They laughed as Brady responded, “the next one.”
“I guess we have a goal next year, then,” Grochow said.
Tom Weisgerber has found the Medallion twice. Rick Wright has found the Medallion twice. And now the tandem of Grochow and McCarthy have found the Medallion twice.