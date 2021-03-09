Nicollet County Health and Human Services expects to pass 2,000 residents vaccinated for COVID-19 this week, and the team is quickly making its way through the over 65 population. After that, it's essential workers.
"I think the vaccine, for sure, is taking a twist every day," Director Cassandra Sassenberg said. "We’re moving into essential workers hopefully in the next few weeks. We have a clinic for 400 people on Thursday, and our goal is to continue to have larger events whenever we can."
To this point, the county has mostly seen vaccine shipments of just 100 or so doses, meaning multiple smaller clinics each week. But if they can continue to get more shipments like the 400-dose one this week, staff says it'll be able to hold larger clinics and more quickly move through the population.
In early March, President Joe Biden indicated the United States could have enough vaccinations for every adult in the country by the end of May. From a local perspective, Sassenberg and Health Promotion and Prevention Services Supervisor Bree Allen believe that end of May goal is possible; they can distribute the vaccines, as long as they keep coming.
"I think we can just keep providing resources and education related to vaccine and push for that herd immunity, shooting for 70 to 80% vaccination," Allen said.
"We have the capacity to reach those goals, as long as the vaccine keeps coming," Sassenberg said. "The 400 doses were more than we expected this time, so the 72-hour rule to get it out will be challenging, but as we get more mass vaccine shipments, we’ll be more and more prepared for those."
Allen added, "I think private health organizations are also chipping in, so it really helps when it’s not just local public health. So if the vaccines are available, I can see end of May."
A big part of why the president expressed confidence in getting the vaccine out over the next couple months is because of the new Johnson and Johnson product, which only requires one dose, unlike the two doses needed for the Moderna and Pfizer products. Nicollet County has yet to receive any of the Johnson and Johnson doses, but hopes to see those added to its stock soon.
As of March 10, the county had vaccinated 1,715 residents/workers with at least one dose; it had distributed 2,786 total doses. A vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 11 was expected to add 400 new people to the list, and staff also planned to distribute a couple hundred doses during the week.
"We think we’ll be primarily through the 65 and older group by the end of this week," Sassenberg said. "We do worry that there are some people in the county we haven’t been able to reach. So if you are 65 or older in Nicollet County, please contact us."
After the 65 and over population, Nicollet County is set to move on to essential workers, a list that includes workers in the following sectors: energy, finance, shelter/housing (construction), IT/communications, legal, media, public safety (engineers), transportation and logistics, water and wastewater.
Essential workers are the last category listed in Phase 1. After that, the Minnesota Department of Health may advise local departments to move to the general public.