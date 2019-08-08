The filing deadline for 2019 City Council and mayoral elections in St. Peter is Tuesday, Aug. 13. Four spots are open, including the mayor seat, plus three council seats.
As of Aug. 7, Mayor Chuck Zieman is the only one to file for the mayoral seat. Keri Johnson is the lone candidate thus far in the Ward I regular election, while Dustin Sharstrom is the lone candidate in the Ward I special election, where Susan Carlin has vacated her seat. In the Ward I regular election, Roger Parras, who currently owns the seat, having been appointed at the beginning of 2019, said he will not file this election, citing tensions during the appointment process.
In Ward II, David B. McGuire, Terry L. Bergemann, Emily Bruflat and Bradley DeVos have so far filed for the open seat, making for the only competitive race thus far. The current councilor there, John Kvamme, also said he will not run again.
MAYOR - (TWO-YEAR TERM — elect 1)
Chuck Zieman
COUNCILOR WARD 1 - (Four-year term — elect 1)
Keri Johnson
COUNCILOR WARD 1 - (Special Election to complete term 12/31/2021 — elect 1)
Dustin Sharstrom
COUNCILOR WARD II (Four-year term — elect 2)
David B. McGuire
Terry L. Bergemann
Emily Bruflat
Bradley DeVos