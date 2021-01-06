Anytime Fitness owner Chad Guentzel has had an unusual lack of control over his own business over the last nine months, but he’s finally starting to feel at least some normalcy return as 2021 arrives.
In 2020, Guentzel found out he was going to have to move his business out of its leased location at 100 Dodd Ave., due to the property’s pending sale for a potential Kwik Trip development. On top of that, a global pandemic impacted a number of businesses, and gyms were atop the list, as the state of Minnesota ordered the venues to close and/or reduce capacities at various times. The combination of those factors caused the business to go without revenue for months.
“It was rough,” Guentzel said of 2020. “We decided, as a lot of health centers have, that we weren’t going to charge anybody while we’re shut down. Since I’m from St. Peter, and I’m a loyalty person, I’m not going to charge people for a service they’re not getting. In the end, I can hold my head high, and we won’t have disgruntled members.”
Things are brighter now. While the gym can still only be open at 25% capacity during the (hopefully) late stages of the pandemic, it is at least open again — and in a brand new facility to boot. After 12 years of leasing spaces for the gym, Guentzel made the decision, with his wife Kirsten, to own the new building and take full control.
“I had no choice really. My building was being sold. My wife and I had a heart to heart, and we knew without a building, we had no business,” Guentzel said. “I’m only 38 and I’m still enjoying what I’m doing.”
The new space is built just across the road from the previous space at 1903 N. Third St. At 5,300 square feet, is 100 square feet smaller than the last one, but this space is better optimized for the business.
It’s a well lit, open workout area with treadmills, stair climbers, lifting machines, free weights, exercise balls and more. There is a MyZone workout area, where customers can participate in group sessions and see their statistics shown on screen. There are trainers ready to assist in whatever way might be needed. And there is plenty of space for those who want to be alone to do just that.
Ever since taking over Anytime Fitness in St. Peter (at its original location in the downtown) in 2008, Guentzel has honed in on customer service. The 2001 St. Peter High School and 2005 Gustavus graduate prides himself on offering a hometown service and being a place that customers can rely on.
“I try to offer people a safe environment, where they can get a great workout and where it’s clean. It doesn’t matter — age, race, background — they can come here and not feel like they’re going to get judged,” Guentzel said. “Anytime (corporation) is really big on customer service. They say we’re not going to be the biggest, but we’re all about servicing our current members. New members are great, but I want to keep the ones I have. It means something to me when they’ve been here eight, 10 years.”
Two customers who have been there that long are Syliva Allen and Julie Von Essen. They both had high regards for the business.
“It’s clean, friendly, and I enjoy working out here,” said Allen, who’s been coming since 2008. “It’s really upbeat. (Guentzel) knows everybody’s name that walks in here. It’s not like you’d find in every gym.”
“It’s just a friendly atmosphere,” added Von Essen, who’s been coming since 2006. “It’s just fun coming down here. All the guys, if you’re doing something wrong, they’re helpful. It’s very personal here.”
Both Allen and Von Essen were bummed to see the gym closed for a large chunk of 2020, and they said it was difficult to be motivated to get back into the routine. But now that they’re going again, they’re feeling good.
“We feel great,” Allen said. “It feels like we never left. Everybody is the same, and it’s just fun down here.”
Guentzel is glad to hear it, although he’s still coping with a continuing change to business. At only 25% capacity, the gym is only allowed 26 patrons at any given time. Guentzel doesn’t want to impose a reservation system on his customers, and so far, he hasn’t had to, as the gym isn’t hitting the peaks it generally hits in normal times. Regardless, it’s difficult for an owner who believes in a community atmosphere to be restricted for so long.
“For us, it’s just keeping our doors open. I think we’re doing the right thing. I think people enjoy the gym,” he said. “People’s safety comes first, and I get that, but a small percentage of cases come from gyms.”
Even if it’s not completely back to the usual at Anytime, things are starting to feel a bit more familiar, and Guentzel is liking what the new year has offered thus far.
“It feels great,” he said. “It feels like a little bit of normalcy again.”