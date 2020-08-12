They're not decisions that the Nicollet County Fair Board enjoys making, but decisions that it must make, according to members.
After canceling the county fair, as a whole, in the spring, the board waited as long as it could to hold off on canceling the regular August demolition derbies that usually take place at the fair. On Aug. 4, three days before the first derby was scheduled to take place, the board officially announced the show could not go on. The derbies were postponed until further notice.
"With the current guidelines on outdoor events limiting to 250 people, it would not be feasible for us to hold these events," the board posted on social media. "We will post alternate demo dates as soon as possible when the restrictions on outdoor events are lifted."
The state of Minnesota has put a limit of 250 people and no more than 25% venue capacity, including workers and participants, allowed at outdoor events. And even with that capacity limit, attendants would be highly encouraged to be distanced 6 feet apart from anyone not in the same household.
As a number of commenters on the fair board Facebook page noted, some venues and event centers in Minnesota have seemingly broken those rules, but as fair board members pointed out, the state has cracked down in some instances, and the Nicollet County Fair organization is not wanting to break state rules, contribute to the spread of a pandemic virus and/or pay hefty fines.
After the owner of North Star Ranch in Effie chose to go ahead with a rodeo event that drew in thousands of mostly maskless residents, including at least one who had COVID-19, the state came down hard. According to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office, this is the first action it’s brought to enforce the June executive order “against an entertainment venue that has operated in open defiance of the law.” It’s seeking civil penalties of up to $25,000 per violation, restitution, damages, and other forms of relief. It’s also passing its information along to other governing bodies, like the Minnesota Department of Health, which might end in license suspension or revocation for some of the food vendors at the event.
That was all the warning the Nicollet County Fair Board needed.
"It was hard to let go of the demo derbies, because we know everyone loves them," Fair Board Secretary Ann Volk said. "But over the weekend, the news came over that the state would fine that rodeo $25,000 per violation, and we just don’t have that kind of money."
Volk did some measurements and research of the Nicollet Fairground grandstand, and she found that the venue could hold somewhere from 900 to 1,000 spectators when full, well above the state's current limit for gatherings. Just the number of drivers and workers/volunteers alone would push a demo derby's numbers well over 100. And 100 people in the stands would not be anywhere near enough, Volk said, to make up for the cost of putting on the derby.
"Even 500 people would still be a loss," she said.
Staying afloat
Without revenues generated by the annual fair and all the events that come with it, in addition to other canceled summer events, public and private, that would normally take place at the fairgrounds, things are a bit rough for the fair board.
"We’ve had about a 99% shut down on everything, and financially, it’s putting us in dire straits, that’s for sure," said Fair Board President Windy Block. "But we know we’re not alone in that."
The chances that event capacity restrictions will be lifted in time to have derbies and other major events in 2020 are low. Block said the board is pretty much resigned to writing off the year.
And while expenses are down, too, revenues are also needed for the everyday costs.
"We usually have an event every two or three months, because that helps generate funds to pay our utility bills, as they run around roughly $1,200 per month," Block said. "That’s how we operate, basically. We try to generate enough funds to keep the place open and make some minor improvements as we go."
The board is still above water for now, using reserves, while also applying for and receiving grants and emergency loans to get it through this troubling period. The other significant effort from the board is to obtain nonprofit status, which would allow community organizations to support the fair and get tax write-offs for their donations.
Looking ahead
The light at the end of the tunnel for the fair board is the 2021 Nicollet County Fair, which will be the 150th year.
"We’ve had conversations about what we can do to make it a special year," Volk said. "We’ve done things with the history of the fair in past years, so we have that ready to go. But we want to do something really special for 2021. We’ve got the carnival set and the dates set already; we’ve got bands we had to cancel this year that we’re already rebooking for next year."
Block agreed that planning for next year is the board's greatest consolation at the moment.
"It’s our target for a major celebration next year," he said. "We just hope that the other entities that utilize the fairground and rent from us will be back on track."
In the meantime, the board intends to continue working with local Nicollet and Brown County Public Health officials, in addition to the state, as it looks for ways to utilize the grounds. Leadership hopes the community will understand the current predicament and still be there when some normalcy is restored.
"I think, overall, people understand it," Block said. "Hopefully we get through this thing sooner or later."