Medallion Hunt clues are sponsored by State Farm Insurance and St. Peter agent Jay Zender.
CLUE 1 - Friday, Jan. 31
Reality sets in when the weather gets cold,
These long winter nights are getting quite old.
But this also mean that it’s about to get fun,
As the winter medallion hunt has just begun.
Finding the treasure will give you a nice payday,
But you won’t win if you don’t come out to play.
CLUE 2 – Saturday, Feb. 1
After a while the clues will start to make sense,
The longer it takes just adds to the suspense.
Finding the key words is not always very clear,
But it’s in the first few clues each and every year.
CLUE 3 - Sunday, Feb. 2
Many will search but just one will prevail,
If you aren’t persistent you just might fail.
To find the medallion there is one thing to learn,
Build on each clue and a cool grand you will earn.
CLUE 4 – Monday, Feb. 3
State by state is how we built this great land,
From a ragtag group to a union so grand.
It took great leaders with the will to be free,
And construct a new nation from sea to sea.
CLUE 5 –Tuesday, Feb. 4
Eventually all of this snow will just melt away,
And show us a place where the kids love to play.
It seems like we’ve been here before, a déjà vu,
But something has changed, so exiting and new.
CLUE 6 – Wednesday, Feb. 5
Year after year we keep playing this little game,
But if you go by too fast there’s only you to blame.
Some get anxious while waiting for each clue to post,
Your best bet is to analyze each clue to the utmost.
CLUE 7 – Thursday, Feb. 6
Some may cry foul as they try to solve these clues,
It might just help if you walk in another man’s shoes.
Changes happen that may cause one to depart,
But returning can be good even it is years apart.
CLUE 8 – Friday, Feb. 7
If you’re on the fence about where you should look,
Just follow the line and it will improve your outlook.
If you want to win, then the park you must scour,
And continue your search, even in the eleventh hour.
CLUE 9 – Saturday, Feb. 8
Step by step you will find your way,
Out near left field sits your big payday.
It’s all wrapped up so tidy and neat,
You’ll find your treasure at your feet.
The fence may end but you should not,
Go a little further and you’ll find the spot.