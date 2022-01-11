The Le Center City Council finished its search for a new city administrator, but the Cleveland City Council will now have to begin a search of its own.
Cleveland City Administrator Dan Evans accepted a job offer for the position of Le Center City Administrator after the Le Center City Council interviewed two finalist candidates Thursday. The Le Center council is expected to officially hire Evans at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Current Le Center City Administrator Chris Collins would continue to stay in his position until Evans starts, tentatively set for Feb. 28.
The Le Center City Council initially planned to have a new city administrator on staff before the end of January so that they could be involved in the audit. But since Evans wanted to leave room for Cleveland to hire a new administrator and had experience with the city hall software from his own experience at Cleveland, the council extended the deadline.
“[Dan Evan’s] experience, every question he answered is related to what he's currently doing. It’s not the same longevity of experience that Chris [Collins] has, but he has the experience of doing the same job,” said Le Center Mayor Josh Fredrickson. “Between his passion and demeanor, he looks like someone who is going to relate to all the citizens here in Le Center.”
In his interview before the council, Evans emphasized his interest in collaborating with department heads and maintaining positive relationships with members of the community, even those that dislike him.
“I’m a very compassionate person when it comes to this role,” Evans told the council. “I really love working with different people. There are some good, strong attributes that I can bring everybody, all different ideas, different agencies and all walks of life together.”
Evans comes to the role as a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato with bachelor’s degrees in Urban Regional Studies and Law Enforcement. He started his career in law enforcement and was a police sergeant with the Cleveland Police Department until the city clerk position opened up at Cleveland City Hall in 2017. As city clerk and treasurer, Evans had many of the day-to-day responsibilities of the administrator, but it wasn’t until last month when Evans was given the title of city administrator and oversight over department heads.
His roles at the city of Cleveland included supervising the annual budget, acting as head election judge and the zoning administrator, overseeing utility billing, receiving license and permit applications and determining staffing needs.
“Overall, what he does over there is going to relate very well here in Le Center, just at a bigger scale,” said Fredrickson. “I think he’ll enjoy the position as well, because it will be a little bit of a challenge. I think he’ll do a wonderful job.”