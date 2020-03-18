The arrival of COVID-19 in Minnesota is posing a unique set of problems for area food shelves and their suppliers, as grocery stores have less left over to donate and hygiene concerns necessitate unique ways of taking in and delivering food to clients.
According to Jessica Sund, director of development and communications at Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester, there’s been an increase in demand for food assistance due to the virus as residents lose shifts or are laid off due to closures, and as schools statewide take at least an eight-day hiatus from in-person learning starting Wednesday — although many area districts are finding ways to continue meal services for students.
Sund added that Channel One — which serves individuals, agencies and food shelves in Rice, Steele and Waseca counties, among others — is also facing new difficulties on the supply side.
“We get our food in several different ways. We get donated food from manufacturers, and food rescue is something that we work on with grocery stores. We’ve seen a reduction in that,” she noted, explaining that area residents have been stocking up more in recent weeks.
The St. Peter Food Shelf is open and operating regular hours (Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1-3 p.m.; Thursday 6-8 p.m.). However, in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, customer shopping has been temporarily suspended at the location. Instead, registration and food pickup will be located outside the entrance.
“Our goal is to continue providing once-a-month, five-day allotments of food for families in need,” the Food Shelf said in a statement. “Smaller boxes of food are available for extra visits. Please be patient as we all adjust to the changes in our community.”
The Le Sueur Food Shelf also instituted some new policies.
“Intake will be done by a Le Sueur Food Shelf volunteer or clergy in the parking lot, maintaining a 6-foot distance as much as possible,” the Food Shelf said in a statement Monday. “In the parking lot, we’ll obtain ID via image cell phone camera and determine household size. Best practice will be for the client to remain in their vehicle. A number system will be used in conjunction with client vehicle make, model and color, connected with household size for pre-pack. Paper shopping lists will not be used or at least not passed back into the Food Shelf. Pre-pack will be delivered to the car by a LSFS volunteer and loaded into client’s vehicle. Intake person will communicate name, number and household size from parking lot to intake desk for record keeping. Frozen/refrigerated items will be added immediately before cart leaves for client vehicle with weight being added to the numbered client pre-pack. A LSFS volunteer will take the grocery cart with the pre-pack to client vehicle by number and vehicle ID.”
St. Peter Area Food Shelf was crowded on Monday afternoon. In between orders, helper Jo Eversman explained that her agency is also providing curbside pick-ups, like many in the area.
She explained that the bulk of volunteers will remain in the building packaging food, while one person will be stationed outside to take orders and relay that information back to those creating the take-home boxes.
For now, one other measure that Ness said her agency has considered taking is increasing the amount of food clients can pick up during their monthly visit to the pantry. Currently, she said the package is what the agency considers a 10-day supply.
“At this point, we’re going to keep it the same but that’s going to have to be something we continue to monitor and make sure the food that we’re getting from Channel One isn’t going to be impacted,” she added. “I think we’re a little concerned that we’re going to have a steady supply of food coming in.”
Like Sund, Ness said the biggest thing community members can do to help is to donate money to the food shelf if they are able, in case the nonprofit needs to purchase more of its own food.
With both the human and economic impacts of the virus making their way to Minnesota, Sund reiterated, “If you are being affected by this, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local food shelf. It’s a time to not feel insecure or ashamed if you are experiencing difficulties.”
COVID-19 and its spread has caused fear and uncertainty across the globe. To ensure our community has the latest information on this public health threat, APG Media of Southern Minnesota is providing stories and information on this issue in front of its paywall.