For anyone experiencing grief as Christmas approaches, local author and blogger Erica Staab wants to offer permission to feel not so merry.
During a year when a number of her friends have lost loved ones, Staab has released a book about tackling grief amid a typically joyful season.
“The First Christmas: Finding Your Way After Loss” is a digestible work just 32 pages long. Within five chapters, Staab not only gives her readers “permission slips” to feel their feelings but also offers advice on supporting others bearing the heavy burden of loss. She also includes a blog post she wrote the first year after her brother died, focusing on the difficulty of saying “Merry Christmas” following a death in the family.
“Allow yourself the space to breathe, to be gentle with yourself and to be where you are,” Staab writes in the first chapter. “You may or may not be ‘Merry’ and that is okay.”
Staab doesn’t only define loss as the death of a loved one, especially during a year saturated with losses big and small.
“One of the hopes is that it would just be for people who have lost something,” Staab said. “During COVID, we’ve lost the ability to gather, so this is about how to make a space for a new normal and create a world for joy, and how to create a new beginning.”
Having experienced loss in her own way, Staab considers writing about the topic part of her own healing. Putting words to her own grief process also gives validation to the experiences of others, letting them know they’re not alone.
“That’s another reason why I wrote it,” Staab said. “I sent it to a friend to edit it, and she thought I wrote it specifically for her.”
Sarah Speckhals, of Faribault, received a copy of “The First Christmas” as a gift from a friend. Having lost her youngest brother, Adam Donahue, to brain cancer on June 5, Speckhals related to the messages in Staab’s book.
What’s resonated for Speckhals about “The First Christmas” is the notion that “it’s OK to not feel super happy this year.” Recognizing she herself is not in the right headspace to make the holidays look like they have in the past, Speckhals has come away from the book feeling like it’s OK to laugh, smile or simply go through the motions and not owe anyone anything.
“It’s about just getting through,” Speckhals said of the book. “Get through the day, cry if you need to cry and talk about them. I think that’s a big thing too; some people don’t want to mention their name. I want people to talk about my brother, say his name. That helps keep them around. That’s a good thing.”
Even once the first Christmas after a loss is over, Speckhals can see the book being a resource for other holidays, second Christmases, birthdays and anniversaries that spark reminders of a loss. She also noted the appropriateness of Staab’s book being released in 2020, when many feel a sense of loss during the pandemic.
“It’s comforting, and it’s just cool that it’s by somebody from Faribault, and she knows enough about this because she’s been through this, too,” Speckhals said.
Staab has previously explored the topic of grief in her blog, “Visible Love,” and in two previous books. In “She Stays,” Staab describes the reasons why someone might stay in a domestic violence relationship and suggests ways a community might offer support. Her second book, “The In Between,” discusses grief that stems from a miscarriage and divorce among other types of loss. When she isn’t writing, Staab serves as the executive director of the HOPE Center, which provides support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Dr. Susan Slater, industrial psychologist, is a friend of Staab’s and serces on the HOPE Center Board. She considers “The First Christmas” impactful in its authenticity and noted Staab’s ability to “give permission and guidance at the same time.” Compared to other books in a similar genre, in which authors may write in third person about their clients, Slater applauds Staab for writing from a place of personal experience.
“This is a very brave book to write at Christmas,” Slater said. “Any holiday where there is an empty chair is so hard for those who are grieving … I keep finding myself going back to this book as I go through my first Christmas without my dad.”
Since releasing “The First Christmas” in mid-November, Staab has already sold 165 copies. The book was available at the Upper East Side, but all of its copies are already sold out. The next shipment will come after Christmas, but in the meantime, readers can order a copy on Amazon.
“I’m excited that it’s already found its way into the world, and I look forward to hearing what people have to say about this,” Staab said. “I know there’s a need for people to have this form of comfort in a time of grieving and loss.”