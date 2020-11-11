Nicollet County Health and Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the St. Peter Community Center. Testing is free and available to anyone who wants to be tested.
The latest testing data has shown that St. Peter and the surrounding communities are a COVID-19 hotspot and the numbers are trending upward. That data, combined with upcoming holidays and colder weather, makes testing especially important. The goal is to identify cases early on so that those who are positive can isolate themselves and their contacts can quarantine. This strategy is proven to slow spread. The results of this event will also provide data to guide future efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable to serious complications.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to recommend asymptomatic individuals to be tested. Additionally, the CDC continues to advise that state and local health officials may continue seeking testing of asymptomatic individuals under certain circumstances to help control community spread. Testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals assists in helping to control community spread. While some who contract COVID-19 experience only mild or even no symptoms, all who contract the virus are contagious. Following the testing next week, local officials will consult with the Minnesota Department of Health so that mitigation strategies can be deliberately implemented.
Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed.
To avoid long lines, we encourage you to pre-register for a time slot. Visit primarybio.com/r/nicollet for more information and to sign up for an appointment.
Those who are in need of transportation to the event can call Dial-a-Ride at 888-880-4969; rides are free. We encourage individuals to call for service in advance to ensure availability.