The return of the Nicollet County Fair proved successful over the weekend.
After a cancellation in 2020, due to COVID-19, the 2021 edition brought back all the usual fixings and some record numbers. According to organizers, there was record attendance at the tractor pull and auto races, plus a sold out demo derby Friday night. Food stands also reported "phenomenal" sales.
Since it's a free fair there is no way to track exact attendance, but the organizers estimate around 15,000 attendees over the five days.