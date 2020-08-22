St. Peter resident Ivan Henry Schultz, 73, was killed after being struck by a car July 29 while trying to cross Broadway Avenue, according to an autopsy report.
"This individual was a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle …," the report said. "Cause of death is complications of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the accident."
The report also confirmed the St. Peter Police Department is investigating the incident. The department has not yet responded to requests for comment.
According to his obituary, Ivan was born in Sibley County but grew up in the Le Sueur area and graduated from Le Sueur High School. He managed the family truck farm for many years. He retired to St. Peter where he actively pursued ministries.