This Fourth of July is a special one for the city of St. Peter. This Sunday marks the 50th celebration of the Chamber of Commerce’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July. It would have been No. 50 last year, but COVID shut it down, so Chamber Executive Director Ed Lee has high hopes for 2021.
"It feels absolutely exhilarating," Lee said. "I love a party, always have, and to be back in the saddle of events feels really, really good. The community is so ready to break out."
He added, "It’s the most fun day on my calendar, for sure, every year. I always walk the parade route backwards, as it’s getting going and take pictures the whole way, and I get choked up. Just because every single unit puts so much effort, so much communication with their respective marchers to make it happen. "
The celebration begins at 10 a.m. with the Fourth of July Parade on South Washington Avenue and Elm Street, featuring appearances from the 77 Lancers Marching Band, Govenaires, St. Peter High School Band, Mankato River Blenders, Schell’s Hobo Band, two Shriner units and Grand Marshal Earl “Sonny” Meyer.
Meyer is 94 years old and represents Post 37 of the American Legion, which is observing its 100th anniversary. He volunteered to serve as a Merchant Marine in 1945 during World War II. Much of his time was spent as a butcher on a ship transporting 1,700 horses to rebuild Europe after the war.
Meyer was drafted into the Koran War after returning home and saw combat with the 7th Infantry Division. Many of the troops in his platoon were wounded and Meyer himself was injured with shrapnel in his leg. Despite the injury, he never received a purple heart, as no witnesses could confirm how the wound occurred. When he returned to St. Peter in 1952, he farmed until his retirement.
The 77 Lancers Marching Band is the big feature in the parade, returning this year after a few years away.
"They are really splashy; they are a huge display," Lee said. "When parade spectators see the Lancers walking their way, they get butterflies, because they know it’s going to be really awesome. Everybody knows the Lancers, so to be able to present them is really special."
Immediately following the parade, the Govenaires, St. Peter's local drum and bugle corps, will perform the national anthem, while the American Legion and VFW Color Guard present the flag.
In the afternoon, classic country and rock band Gold Star will play from 1-4 p.m. Visitors will have their pick of food and refreshments from B Concessions, El Tacazo, Habitat for Humanity hot dogs and brats, S&L Shakes and the St. Peter Ambassadors with their famous grilled chicken.
The event also features kids crafts and games, including the Kiddie Express and a hula hoop contest. Visitors may also receive henna tattoos from Salveen Henna. The celebration concludes at 10 p.m. with fireworks organized by the Chamber and Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
The St. Peter festivities always draw thousands, with over 10,000 arriving in 2019.
"We just don’t even know what to expect; we know it will be thousands," Lee said. "I would say conservative would be 6,000, but I wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see 11,000. People are just so itching to get out again."
Elysian
In the city of Elysian, the Fourth of July isn’t just a one-day event. The celebration stretches over four days, starting on July 1 with the Miss Elysian Pageant and Princess of the Lakes Pageant at 7 p.m at the fire hall.
Visitors can then dance the night away with the Johnny Holm band at 10 p.m. for the July 2 street dance. The dance will be held under the tent on Main Street starting at 8:30 p.m.
That same day, the Fire Department will hold a silent auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be shot from Lake Tustin Park at 10 p.m. Attendees can also test their knowledge in a Medallion Hunt with a $100 prize. The first clue for the hunt will be posted at 6 p.m. on the tent power pole.
Then on July 3, the city is hosting an all-day celebration starting with a pancake breakfast between 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Fire Hall. After having their fill, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities. Between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., vendors will host a flea market on the Main Street sidewalk. The 26th annual Elysian Car, Truck, Rat Rod, Motorcycle and Tractor Show runs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Main Street. Then at 11 a.m., festivalgoers can compete in a bean bag tournament.
The day will also feature a variety of activities just for kids. The Kid’s Fishing Contest will take place at Francis Park with registration at 9 a.m. Kids ages 2-6 will compete between 9:30-10 a.m. and kids ages 7-12 will fish between 10:15-11 a.m. The Kid’s Power Pedal Pull starts at noon on the State Trail by the Tourism Center and Kid’s Bingo begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Fire Hall.
The American Legion Post 311 will host a chicken feed at 5 p.m., while the Fire Department holds a silent auction and the night ends with the Fireman’s Dance at 8:30 with music by Smokescreen.
The last day of activities is on the Fourth of July. Visitors can head out to Lake Francis to watch the boat parade at 11 a.m and then head over to the Fire Hall at 12:30 p.m. to watch the 35th annual Bob Childs Turtle Races. If attendees have a turtle of their own, they should be sure to register it by noon.
The grand parade will run at 2 p.m. from W. Main Street, up Third Street NE and ending at Park Avenue, followed by an arm wrestling competition under the tent. The Fire Department will end its silent auction at 4 p.m. And finally, Le Sueur County Historical Society will be dedicating the Genealogy Center to long-time staff member Shirley Zimprich at 4 p.m.