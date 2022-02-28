Over the first month of the Minnesota Legislature’s 2022 session, Republican and DFL leaders laid out divergent visions around everything from taxes to public safety that will define negotiations in the coming months, as well as this fall’s hotly contested elections.
While around three months of negotiations likely lie ahead before final deals will be struck, several areas of bipartisan agreement have already become apparent. They include a desire to invest more in law enforcement recruitment and retention and to provide at least some tax relief.
Law enforcement legislation
As promised several weeks before, Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, and other House DFLers introduced legislation to boost law enforcement recruitment and retention last week, following similar proposals from Senate Republicans and Gov. Tim Walz.
The plan offered by Winkler, who is leaving the Legislature to run for Hennepin County Attorney, included staples of the Walz and Senate Republican plans, including free tuition and student loan forgiveness for those who go into law enforcement and signing and retention bonuses.
The proposal’s unique centerpiece is a new $13 million expedited police training program intended to bring additional people from different backgrounds into law enforcement. In order to enter the program, candidates would be pre-screened for “strong moral character.”
Winkler said this idea was developed in concert with law enforcement leaders across the state, who he said are looking for new officers who personify the ideals of integrity, honesty, and service-centered, community-oriented leadership.
However, the idea attracted initial skepticism at the Capitol from both the left and the right, with both Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, and House Public Safety Committee Chair Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, expressing reservations.
Tax cuts debated
Republicans also made news of their own last week, introducing what they are touting as potentially the largest tax cut in state history. Under the Senate Republican plan, the first tier income tax bracket would be roughly halved, and taxes on Social Security benefits eliminated.
“This is something that will hit everybody,” said Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault. “We’re not picking winners and losers.”
With a price tag of $8.5 billion, the tax cut proposal would effectively consume the state’s entire surplus. DFLers were quick to criticize the plan as excessive and premature, arguing for more caution and patience, with the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget about to release a new fiscal forecast.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he would be open to modifying the Social Security tax to exempt more middle class seniors, but expressed hesitation about eliminating the tax entirely. He pointed out that officials from the state AARP have expressed opposition, arguing that there are better ways the state can help those seniors.
Unemployment insurance
While legislators will be able to debate issues, like public safety and taxes, for months, they are already running short on time to stop a large scheduled tax increase on Minnesota businesses, even as the state enjoys a large projected surplus.
Legislators have only until March 15 to refill the state’s Unemployment Insurance trust fund, which went from having $1.5 billion in reserves to being $1.2 billion in the red, due to the large number of benefits paid out during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those dollars were effectively borrowed from the federal government and are required by law to be repaid this spring. Unless legislators agree to spend a portion of their surplus on repaying that debt, businesses would see increased payroll taxes.
In his proposed supplemental budget, Gov. Tim Walz endorsed allocating $2.7 billion to restore the trust fund to pre-pandemic levels. The Republican-led Minnesota Senate embraced the effort, passing a bill to do just that on Feb. 14 by a 55-11 vote, with all local senators in favor.
DFL leaders in the House have taken a different approach. Minneapolis Rep. Mohamud Noor, who chairs the Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy Committee, has backed legislation that would repay only the $1.2 billion owed to the federal government.
Noor’s bill would include an increase in the base unemployment insurance tax rate, from 0.1% to 0.4%. The bill would also make hourly school district workers eligible for unemployment benefits during the summer months.
Proponents of Noor’s bill, which passed his committee on a party line vote, argued that during prosperous economic times, the fund is likely to replenish itself. However, critics say that a lack of additional funding would still lead to six years of higher taxes for businesses.
Frontline worker pay
Led by Speaker Melissa Hortman, the House DFL is also trying to tie the Unemployment Trust fund reimbursement bill to robust bonuses for frontline workers who put their lives on the line, especially during the earliest days of the pandemic.
Known as the “hero pay” bill, the House’s bill passed on a mostly party line vote last week. At about $1 billion, it clocks in at roughly four times as expensive as the framework agreed upon by House and Senate leaders last year and still favored by Senate Republicans.
The House bill would provide $1,500 checks, compared to the $1,200 checks preferred by Senate Republicans. However, the biggest difference between the two proposals is that the House bill takes a much broader definition of “frontline workers.”
Under the DFL bill, about 667,000 workers would receive checks, in industries ranging from health care to daycare to food service, hospitality, retail and manufacturing. Only about 160,000 workers would qualify under the narrower list preferred by Senate Republicans.
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, voted for the House bill and said he believes that it’s only right to earmark a portion of the surplus for those who put their health on the line during the pandemic’s darkest days.
Lippert said he particularly appreciates that the bill could benefit a wide range of essential workers. However, several local Republican legislators expressed concerns, especially regarding a provision stating that anyone worked more than 120 hours in a frontline job from March 15, 2020 to June 30, 2021 could be eligible.
“I liked the premise of the bill, but it had too many flaws in it,” said Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur. “You only needed to work three weeks out of 67 in order to qualify for the Hero Pay, and that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”
Pfarr also expressed that the bill could put too much onus on an employer to verify employee eligibility, while Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, said that the income limits included in the bill perhaps should have been set lower.
Under the bill, most employees who made over $85,000 would be ineligible for checks, though limits are higher for those who worked directly with COVID patients. The bill also included a provision declaring that anyone who spent 20 or more weeks on Unemployment Compensation during the 67-week period would be considered ineligible for a hero pay benefit.
Bipartisan efforts
While negotiations over the session’s most high profile items may be as acrimonious as ever, with legislators working to craft consensus on issues from mental health to water quality, it’s clear that bipartisanship is far from dead at the state Capitol.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said he hopes this will be the year that the Legislature exempts chemical and mental health treatment from its hospital bed moratorium, which could increase the number of treatment options available locally.
For Draheim, the Vice Chair of the Health and Human Services Finance Policy Committee, the bill is one of a number he has introduced or plans to introduce around mental health. He said the state simply doesn’t have enough professionals in the field at this point in time.
As the Republican lead on the House Transportation Committee, Rep. Petersburg has been thrust into the controversy as the Southwest Light Rail Project has faced increased scrutiny from DFLers, as well as Republicans.
Petersburg and the House Transportation Committee Chair, Rep. Frank Hornstein, of Minneapolis, have partnered on a bill to conduct an independent audit of the project. With the project around four years behind schedule and $750 million over budget, all four legislative leaders and Gov. Walz have been united in supporting an audit.
For Rep. Lippert, a priority will be to provide local districts with the funds needed to fulfill special education mandates laid out by the federal government. Known as “cross-subsidies,” this underfunding requires districts to tap into general fund dollars to fund Special Ed.
Sen. Frentz also indicated that rural broadband would once again be a key priority at the Legislature. Frentz has signed onto bipartisan legislation that will help free up rural broadband dollars to fill even the tiniest of cracks in the state’s broadband system.
In the Environment and Natural Resources Committees, Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, noted that significant bipartisan work has taken place around improving water quality, particularly as it relates to the removal of lead pipes.
Akland was particularly enthusiastic about what legislation, introduced by Lippert, to provide for testing of well water and remediation if the water is found to be contaminated, could mean for her rural constituents.
Another priority for legislators will be to complete the bonding bill. Under bonding, a 3/5 supermajority of the Legislature is able to authorize the issuance of bonds in order to invest in crucial infrastructure projects across the state.
From the Caswell Park project in North Mankato to the Mill Towns Trail through Rice County, no shortage of local projects will be on the table for bonding. Walz has called for a massive bonding package of close to $3 billion, which would shatter the state’s previous record.
Jasinski, the only local legislator on the Capital Investment Committee that puts together the bonding bill, said that Senate Republicans could be interested in a bill of around $1.8 billion. Having traveled around the state, he emphasized that there’s no shortage of deserving projects.
“There’s a lot of needs,” he said. “Wastewater, in particular, is a big priority.”