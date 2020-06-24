'This has and will continue to create very difficult times for which there is no playbook, and Ridgeview, too, has and will need to continue to balance fiscal responsibility with keeping our teams ‘on the bench’ awaiting a COVID-19 surge so that we can sustain our services long-term.'

— Michael Phelps, CEO of Ridgeview

'It just goes back to our rural way of life. In some of our small towns, local hospitals are the biggest employer and drive the economy, in addition to making sure that people get the treatment they need.'

— Re. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth