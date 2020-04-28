A bit of relief might be coming soon to local bars and restaurants that have been experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as some cities move to refund liquor licenses, while others consider the option.
On Tuesday, the Owatonna City Council approved a resolution to refund a portion of the fees paid for current on-sale liquor licenses, which haven’t been used since March 18.
“I was doing some research into different ways that we could do our part to help our bars and restaurants during this time,” said City Administrator Kris Busse. “Some other Minnesota cities were looking into this, and we felt this would be a good option for us to consider to in a small way help elevate some of the pain.”
Other area cities have also started looking into a possible refund, though the circumstances are different everywhere.
Though there is no current discussion about possible refunds for liquor license fees in St. Peter, City Administrator Todd Prafke said that is largely due to the “relatively low costs” and easy financial terms with on-sale liquor licenses. An annual on-sale liquor license in St. Peter costs $1,400, compared to the $3,000 fee in Owatonna, Prafke explained. He added that local businesses are able to pay six months at a time to ease financial burdens.
“It’s not that it couldn’t be a discussion here, but it is not part of the conversation as of now,” Prafke said.
Though the refund may only be a few hundred dollars — the Owatonna model showed that bars could receive about a $361 refund if the executive order was lifted in May — local businesses and organizations are saying that every small amount of money will ultimately make a big difference for their survival.
“We’re going to need it,” said Nancy Voegl with the American Legion in St. Peter. “We are still paying all our bills during a time that we don’t have any income. Anything at this time would be amazing, and I believe that any business would accept any type of financial help.”
Dave Arpin, commander of the St. Peter American Legion, shares Voegl’s concerns, saying that a refund will make the biggest difference for locally owned establishments.
“Every little bit helps, so we’re absolutely hoping that the city will consider it,” Arpin said of the refunds. “Obviously we are completely shut down, so we have no liquor or beer sales, food sales, and are unable to rent out our hall to the community organizations — those are the three big things that keeps our doors open. It would be helpful for us, and I’m sure all the other bars in town would welcome it, too.”
Refunds to liquor license fees are not the only way that local jurisdictions are looking into alleviating some of the financial burden put on businesses during the public health crisis. Le Sueur City Administrator Jasper Kruggel explained that they are currently offering a payment plan for businesses that need to spread the liquor license fees due on July 1 over the next six months.
“Nobody has requested the payment plan, but it is available,” Kruggel said.
In St. Peter, Prafke noted the city has already approved about $342,000 in COVID-19 micro loans to businesses most directly impacted by the governor’s executive orders, including hair dressers, restaurants and clubs. The loans take the total bills — such as mortgage and utilities — multiplied by four to help ease the financial burdens for up to four months and not to exceed $10,000.
“These are no-interest loans that organizations don’t have to make a payment on until June 2021, and once they do make that payment it is only $100 a month until the loan is paid off,” Prafke said. “This is just one of the things we’ve done to help our local businesses during COVID-19.”
Prafke added that he anticipated the loans will change slightly following the upcoming St. Peter council meeting on Monday, where individuals, including dentists, chiropractors, and counselors will become eligible as well.
While the liquor license refunds will be smaller than the micro loans in St. Peter, local businesses still asserted that every dollar they can save or get refunded will make a big difference.
“It’s a scary time for us,” Arpin said. “We are lucky that our building is paid off and we are doing the best we can with the reserve funds that we have, but we don’t know when we’ll be able to reopen. Our beer distributor has been very gracious with us for taking back the beer since it’s dated and will go stale and credited our account for when we open again.”
Mike Pierce, a trustee with the Owatonna VFW echoed Arpin in that any relief a business or organization can get during this uncertain time could be the difference between staying closed for good or coming out the other side still operational.
“We’ve been closed for month, and for all we know it’s probably going to be another month,” Pierce said. “These refunds will be good for any place that has to be closed. It’s bound to help – anything you get is going to help. COVID-19 is going to hurt everybody.”