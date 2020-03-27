Weather Alert

...RAIN CHANGING TO SNOW TONIGHT... .A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE NORTHEAST THROUGH THE REGION TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY. RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA TODAY, BUT TEMPERATURES WILL START TO FALL TONIGHT AS THE STORM SYSTEM MOVES INTO NORTHEAST IOWA. THE COLDER TEMPERATURES WILL HELP CHANGE RAIN TO SNOW ACROSS PORTIONS OF MINNESOTA, MAINLY NEAR AND WEST OF I-35 DURING THE EVENING HOURS. THE CHANGEOVER TO SNOW WILL LIKELY OCCUR DURING HEAVIER PERIODS OF PRECIPITATION, SO SNOWFALL RATES WILL EXCEED A HALF INCH PER HOUR AT TIMES. ACCUMULATIONS IN THE ADVISORY AREA, WHICH EXTENDS FROM NEAR REDWOOD FALLS AND NEW ULM NORTHEAST THROUGH HUTCHINSON, PRINCETON, AND MORA, WILL RANGE FROM 1 TO LOCALLY 5 INCHES. AT THIS TIME, IT APPEARS THAT THE PRIMARY IMPACTS WILL BE PRIMARILY WEST AND NORTH OF THE TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. IN ADDITION TO THE SNOWFALL, NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS WILL BECOME NORTHWEST BY SUNDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...WET SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 5 INCHES LOCALLY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&